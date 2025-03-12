Trump gifted a Cybertruck to his 17-year-old granddaughter Kai
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump gifted his granddaughter Kai a Tesla Cybertruck. He noted that it is a safe and durable vehicle that is suitable for transporting golf clubs.
US President Donald Trump made an unexpected gift to his 17-year-old granddaughter Kai – an electric pickup truck Tesla Cybertruck, UNN reports citing Daily Mail.
I bought it for a very special young woman, you know, I'm sure you've never heard of her, Kai. She's an excellent golfer, and she puts the clubs in the trunk, and I think it's a very safe deal, she likes it. She likes it, and it's very safe, it's very strong, heavy, all steel, stainless steel
It is known that Cybertruck from Tesla is available in two versions. The first is a standard all-wheel drive model with 600 horsepower. The second, more powerful version, known as Cyberbeast, has a power output of 834 horsepower. However, Trump did not reveal which version of the pickup his granddaughter received.
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that Donald Trump said on the TruthSocial social network about his intention to support Elon Musk. The US President accused the "radical left" of trying to boycott the company and its founder.
On March 12, it became known that the US President bought a brand new Tesla, and Musk himself helped Trump choose a car at the entrance to the White House.