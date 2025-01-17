ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
British theater and film star Joan Plowright dies at the age of 95

British theater and film star Joan Plowright dies at the age of 95

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35275 views

Theater and film star and wife of Laurence Olivier has died at the age of 95 at her home in Sussex. The winner of two Golden Globes and an Oscar nominee had a 70-year career in the arts.

Joan Plowright, star of the film "April Fool's Day" and two-time Golden Globe Award winner , was the third and last wife of one of the most famous British actors of the 20th century, Laurence Olivier. 

Transmits UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

Joan Plowright, one of Britain's most famous stage and film stars and the widow of Sir Laurence Olivier, has died at the age of 95, at her home in Sussex, surrounded by family and friends.

Joan Plowright has been performing on stage for decades and was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the movie Enchanted April.

Also  Plowright won two Golden Globe Awards in 1993.

In 1978, she was also nominated for a BAFTA Award for her role in Equus (directed by Sidney Lumet).

Help

Joan Plowright was born on October 28, 1929 in the north of England. After graduating from drama school, Plowright made her name at the Royal Theater in London.  

From the 1950s to the 1980s, Plowright played dozens of stage roles in many plays, from Chekhov's The Seagull to Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice.

The actress is also known for her roles in the films 101 Dalmatians and Tea with Mussolini and other feature films.

Image

Meeting with Laurence Olivier

In Osborne's play The Comedian, she played a young teacher, Jean Rice, who visits her father, the entertainer Archie Rice, in the original London production. This role was played by the then-married stage star Laurence Olivier, who fell in love with Plowright.

Their relationship was followed by the tabloid press. The couple married in 1961 and moved to New York. They were together until Olivier's death in 1989, and their three children became actors.

In a statement on Friday, her family said that Plowright died the day before at Danville Hall, an actors' home in southern England, surrounded by her loved ones.

She had a long and illustrious career in theater, film and television spanning seven decades until blindness forced her to retire. We are very proud of all that Joan accomplished and of who she was - a loving and deeply inclusive person

- the family said. 

Recall

Director and screenwriter David Lynch dies , he was 78 years old. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the World
