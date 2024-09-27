Actress Maggie Smith, known for the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey films, dies

Actress Maggie Smith, known for the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey films, has died at the age of 89, her family has announced, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

In a statement, her sons Toby Stevens and Chris Larkin said: “It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of Dame Maggie Smith.

“She died peacefully in the hospital early in the morning on Friday, September 27. Being a very private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She is survived by two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” the statement reads.

The statement expressed gratitude to the staff of the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital “for their care and boundless kindness in her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask you to respect our privacy during this time,” the statement said.

For reference

Dame Margaret Natalie Smith is a leading English actress of the postwar theater and film. She is a two-time Oscar winner. Seven-time BAFTA Award winner: in the Best Actress category 4 times, in the Best Supporting Actress category - once, special awards - two. Winner of four Emmy Awards.

Maggie Smith has become a favorite of the younger generation thanks to her role as Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series. She has appeared in all parts of the fantasy saga.