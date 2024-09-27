ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actress Maggie Smith, known for the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey films, dies

Kyiv  •  UNN

Two-time Oscar winner Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89. The actress passed away peacefully in hospital, leaving behind two sons and five grandchildren.

Actress Maggie Smith, known for the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey films, has died at the age of 89, her family has announced, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

In a statement, her sons Toby Stevens and Chris Larkin said: “It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of Dame Maggie Smith.

“She died peacefully in the hospital early in the morning on Friday, September 27. Being a very private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She is survived by two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” the statement reads.

The statement expressed gratitude to the staff of the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital “for their care and boundless kindness in her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask you to respect our privacy during this time,” the statement said.

For reference

Dame Margaret Natalie Smith is a leading English actress of the postwar theater and film. She is a two-time Oscar winner. Seven-time BAFTA Award winner: in the Best Actress category 4 times, in the Best Supporting Actress category - once, special awards - two. Winner of four Emmy Awards. 

Maggie Smith has become a favorite of the younger generation thanks to her role as Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series. She has appeared in all parts of the fantasy saga.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the World

