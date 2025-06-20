US President Donald Trump's approval rating declines - MEDIA

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM • 11708 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 35639 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 108340 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 107324 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 63424 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 85003 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 83115 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 68632 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 45412 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38371 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+15°
3m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 121763 views
Trump is relying on a small circle of advisers as he weighs Iran strikes - mediaJune 20, 10:08 AM • 91331 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 113104 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dressJune 20, 10:45 AM • 35148 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 62032 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 108310 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 107294 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 62589 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 113659 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 122284 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Denis Shmyhal
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billion04:30 PM • 14502 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity ward01:58 PM • 24038 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been publishedJune 20, 11:44 AM • 29329 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dressJune 20, 10:45 AM • 35552 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 73723 views
Actual
The New York Times
Instagram
Shahed-136
Facebook
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

US President Donald Trump's approval rating declines - MEDIA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1324 views

According to new polls, US President Donald Trump's approval rating is declining. The RealClearPolitics average shows that as of June 17, 46.5% approve of his performance, while 51% disapprove.

US President Donald Trump's approval rating declines - MEDIA

In the United States, President Donald Trump's approval rating is falling, according to new polls. The RealClearPolitics average poll shows that as of June 17, Trump's approval rating is 46.5%, while 51% disapprove, which is a decrease compared to June 3, when the gap was smaller: 47.5% approval and 49.7% disapproval. This was reported by UNN referring to Newsweek.

Details

RealClearPolitics includes several polling firms that tend to show more favorable results for Trump, such as Rasmussen Reports. The decline indicates growing dissatisfaction, even within a polling environment that has historically been more favorable to Republicans.

Several polls have shown a downward trend in Trump's approval rating in recent days. This includes Newsweek data, which shows Trump's net approval rating at -4 points, with 47% approving and 51% disapproving. This is lower than earlier this month, when Trump's net approval rating remained at -2 for more than a week.

Rasmussen's daily poll rating also lowered Trump's ratings from last week, when his net approval peaked at +8 points. It is now +5 points, with 52% approving and 47% disapproving.

Meanwhile, the latest YouGov/Economist poll, conducted from June 13-16 among 1,512 adults, showed Trump's approval rating at 41%, down 2 points from last week, and 54% disapproving, up 2 points.

Trump approved the US attack plan on Iran, but did not give the final order - WSJ19.06.25, 01:03 • 26669 views

According to the latest Morning Consult poll, conducted from June 13-15 among 2,207 registered voters, Trump's approval rating is 46 percent, down from 47% last week, and 52% expressed disapproval, up from 51 percent.

And in the latest J.L. Partners poll, conducted June 16-17, Trump's approval rating remained stable at 46%. But disapproval rose 11 points to 51% since the last poll in February. Approval also remained stable in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll (June 11-16) at 42%, but his disapproval rose 2 points to 54%.

The HarrisX/Harvard poll, conducted June 11-12, recorded a more noticeable shift, as the approval rating fell to 46%, down from 47% in May, while the disapproval rating rose to 50% from 48%.

Nevertheless, several polls have recorded a slight increase for Trump, albeit mostly within the margin of error.

In the latest Echelon Insights poll (June 17-18) and Fox News poll (June 13-16), Trump's approval rating increased by 2 points, and disapproval decreased by 1 point compared to last month.

The Insider Advantage poll, conducted June 15-16 among 1,000 likely voters, showed his approval rating at 54% and 44% disapproval, giving him a net approval rating of +10 points. This is virtually unchanged from May.

The latest Clarity Campaign Labs poll, which showed Trump's approval rating at 47 percent, while 50 percent disapproved, also remained virtually unchanged.

Addition

Trump relies more on a narrow circle of advisers when making decisions about military actions in Iran. He also consults with many outside the White House.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Harvard University
The Economist
Fox News
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9