US President Donald Trump's approval rating declines - MEDIA

In the United States, President Donald Trump's approval rating is falling, according to new polls. The RealClearPolitics average poll shows that as of June 17, Trump's approval rating is 46.5%, while 51% disapprove, which is a decrease compared to June 3, when the gap was smaller: 47.5% approval and 49.7% disapproval. This was reported by UNN referring to Newsweek.

RealClearPolitics includes several polling firms that tend to show more favorable results for Trump, such as Rasmussen Reports. The decline indicates growing dissatisfaction, even within a polling environment that has historically been more favorable to Republicans.

Several polls have shown a downward trend in Trump's approval rating in recent days. This includes Newsweek data, which shows Trump's net approval rating at -4 points, with 47% approving and 51% disapproving. This is lower than earlier this month, when Trump's net approval rating remained at -2 for more than a week.

Rasmussen's daily poll rating also lowered Trump's ratings from last week, when his net approval peaked at +8 points. It is now +5 points, with 52% approving and 47% disapproving.

Meanwhile, the latest YouGov/Economist poll, conducted from June 13-16 among 1,512 adults, showed Trump's approval rating at 41%, down 2 points from last week, and 54% disapproving, up 2 points.

According to the latest Morning Consult poll, conducted from June 13-15 among 2,207 registered voters, Trump's approval rating is 46 percent, down from 47% last week, and 52% expressed disapproval, up from 51 percent.

And in the latest J.L. Partners poll, conducted June 16-17, Trump's approval rating remained stable at 46%. But disapproval rose 11 points to 51% since the last poll in February. Approval also remained stable in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll (June 11-16) at 42%, but his disapproval rose 2 points to 54%.

The HarrisX/Harvard poll, conducted June 11-12, recorded a more noticeable shift, as the approval rating fell to 46%, down from 47% in May, while the disapproval rating rose to 50% from 48%.

Nevertheless, several polls have recorded a slight increase for Trump, albeit mostly within the margin of error.

In the latest Echelon Insights poll (June 17-18) and Fox News poll (June 13-16), Trump's approval rating increased by 2 points, and disapproval decreased by 1 point compared to last month.

The Insider Advantage poll, conducted June 15-16 among 1,000 likely voters, showed his approval rating at 54% and 44% disapproval, giving him a net approval rating of +10 points. This is virtually unchanged from May.

The latest Clarity Campaign Labs poll, which showed Trump's approval rating at 47 percent, while 50 percent disapproved, also remained virtually unchanged.

