In the Vovchansk sector, rangers of the 71st Brigade repelled an enemy assault and captured 6 Russians. The battle lasted for three hours after the enemy's MT-LB was hit and the occupiers attempted to seize the building.
Russia is actively decommissioning BRDM-2 armored vehicles for use in Ukraine. They can be used as mobile firepower due to the lack of other armored personnel carriers lost in the war.
ATES agents conducted a reconnaissance of the Black Sea Fleet vehicle fleet in Sevastopol. They discovered the movement of military equipment and a brig where “refuseniks” from the 810th Marine Brigade are kept.
There were 110 combat engagements over the last day, with the largest number of combat engagements in the Pokrovsk sector - 33. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled most of the attacks, destroying a significant amount of enemy equipment and manpower.
On August 6, DIU special forces conducted an operation on the Tendra Spit in the Black Sea. Enemy equipment, personnel, and fortifications were destroyed, and Ukrainian soldiers returned without losses.
Since the beginning of the day, 113 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, the situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 20 attacks and are engaged in 17 more battles.
In certain areas of the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces achieved success, repelling attacks and inflicting significant losses on the enemy, while in the Kupyansk and other areas the situation remains tense and combat engagements continue.
On May 21, 86 clashes occurred at the front, most of which occurred in the Pokrovsky, Kharkiv, Seversky and Kramatorsk directions, as the enemy continues active operations, but Ukrainian troops restrain the onslaught and give a decisive rebuff, as a result of which 47 Russian occupiers and 14 units of weapons and military equipment were lost.
Russian troops falsely claim to have occupied the village of Bilohorivka, but Ukrainian paratroopers from the 81st Airmobile Brigade have destroyed or disabled 6 tanks and 9 armored vehicles over the past two days.
A large convoy of about 60 Russian military vehicles, including BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles and MT-LB armored personnel carriers, arrived in Minsk, Belarus.
In the Tavriya sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed up to a company of Russian marines and military equipment.
In 24 combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops killed 293 Russian servicemen and destroyed 37 pieces of equipment and weapons.
The Mariinka sector remains the hottest spot in the frontline, where Ukrainian troops repelled 14 enemy attacks over the last day, destroying 12 armored vehicles during one assault near Kostiantynivka.