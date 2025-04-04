Error 42: something went wrong

There are 86 military clashes at the front, the invaders are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in most directions - General Staff

On May 21, 86 clashes occurred at the front, most of which occurred in the Pokrovsky, Kharkiv, Seversky and Kramatorsk directions, as the enemy continues active operations, but Ukrainian troops restrain the onslaught and give a decisive rebuff, as a result of which 47 Russian occupiers and 14 units of weapons and military equipment were lost.