We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13557 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62078 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209470 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120229 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388318 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308216 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213305 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244002 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254987 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56327 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20621 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42341 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127886 views
Paratrooper rangers capture 6 Russian occupants in Vovchansk sector

In the Vovchansk sector, rangers of the 71st Brigade repelled an enemy assault and captured 6 Russians. The battle lasted for three hours after the enemy's MT-LB was hit and the occupiers attempted to seize the building.

War • January 18, 02:18 PM • 36700 views

Russia removes BRDM-2 armored vehicles from conservation for the war in Ukraine

Russia is actively decommissioning BRDM-2 armored vehicles for use in Ukraine. They can be used as mobile firepower due to the lack of other armored personnel carriers lost in the war.

War • October 22, 07:27 PM • 38036 views

ATES guerrillas reconnoitered the vehicle fleet of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and the brig in occupied Sevastopol

ATES agents conducted a reconnaissance of the Black Sea Fleet vehicle fleet in Sevastopol. They discovered the movement of military equipment and a brig where “refuseniks” from the 810th Marine Brigade are kept.

War • October 15, 12:46 PM • 13378 views

110 combat engagements in the frontline, the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 110 combat engagements over the last day, with the largest number of combat engagements in the Pokrovsk sector - 33. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled most of the attacks, destroying a significant amount of enemy equipment and manpower.

War • August 18, 10:58 PM • 62856 views

DIU Special Forces landed on Tendra Spit in the Black Sea at night: destroyed equipment and personnel of the occupiers

On August 6, DIU special forces conducted an operation on the Tendra Spit in the Black Sea. Enemy equipment, personnel, and fortifications were destroyed, and Ukrainian soldiers returned without losses.

War • August 7, 05:55 AM • 23563 views

113 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 113 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, the situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 20 attacks and are engaged in 17 more battles.

War • June 18, 08:07 PM • 81535 views

Defense Forces in the Kharkiv sector succeed in certain areas - General Staff

In certain areas of the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces achieved success, repelling attacks and inflicting significant losses on the enemy, while in the Kupyansk and other areas the situation remains tense and combat engagements continue.

War • May 27, 08:40 AM • 38091 views

There are 86 military clashes at the front, the invaders are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in most directions - General Staff

On May 21, 86 clashes occurred at the front, most of which occurred in the Pokrovsky, Kharkiv, Seversky and Kramatorsk directions, as the enemy continues active operations, but Ukrainian troops restrain the onslaught and give a decisive rebuff, as a result of which 47 Russian occupiers and 14 units of weapons and military equipment were lost.

War • May 21, 05:56 PM • 27958 views

Russians are spreading lies about the occupation of Belogorovka - DeepState

Russian troops falsely claim to have occupied the village of Bilohorivka, but Ukrainian paratroopers from the 81st Airmobile Brigade have destroyed or disabled 6 tanks and 9 armored vehicles over the past two days.

War • May 20, 09:26 PM • 25257 views

A large convoy of Russian equipment arrived in Minsk - partisans

A large convoy of about 60 Russian military vehicles, including BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles and MT-LB armored personnel carriers, arrived in Minsk, Belarus.

War • February 28, 09:07 AM • 25181 views

How the Defense Forces are destroying the enemy in the Tavria direction: a video was shown at the Tavria Joint Task Force

In the Tavriya sector, Ukrainian troops destroyed up to a company of Russian marines and military equipment.

War • February 20, 12:33 PM • 25769 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 293 occupants and 37 pieces of military equipment in Kupyansk sector - Yevlash

In 24 combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops killed 293 Russian servicemen and destroyed 37 pieces of equipment and weapons.

War • February 10, 11:39 AM • 31068 views

Ukrainian troops destroy 12 units of enemy armor during an assault near Kostiantynivka - General Staff

The Mariinka sector remains the hottest spot in the frontline, where Ukrainian troops repelled 14 enemy attacks over the last day, destroying 12 armored vehicles during one assault near Kostiantynivka.

War • January 30, 09:27 PM • 72704 views