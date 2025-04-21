Military on the situation in the Vovchansk direction: Russia returned armored vehicles to its assaults
Kyiv • UNN
In the Vovchansk direction, the occupiers resumed the use of armored vehicles, including MT-LBs, in their assaults. According to the military, the enemy is combining mechanized groups with motorcyclists to break through the defense despite significant losses.
Russian occupiers have resumed the use of armored vehicles in their assault operations in the Vovchansk direction in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the commander of a reactive artillery battery of the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade, Vadym Yeremenko, on the air of a telethon, according to UNN.
Details
In the Vovchansk direction, the enemy actively uses mechanized assaults, mainly on MT-LBs, which move in large groups in one direction. They are supported by motorcyclists, of whom they have many now, so-called swarms, these are 10-20 motorcyclists each. This tactic has already become typical for them. For some time, the enemy refrained from using armored vehicles, but now we are observing its return to assault operations
According to him, before enemy attacks, there is massive fire support, barrel artillery, Grads, and mortars are working.
In general, the enemy continues the strategy of meat assaults, relying on numbers despite huge losses, but we see this, we are ready for it, the enemy is noticeably suffering losses
He noted that the Russians combine motorcycle groups, infantry, and MT-LBs.
Motorcycles are used for a quick breakthrough of defenses or for delivering assault troops closer to positions. This creates a certain dynamic. But our FPV drones, our crews have all become very adept at destroying all these motorized infantry groups
Supplement
On April 15, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko reported that Russian troops are actively conducting offensive operations in the Kharkiv direction, particularly in the Vovchansk and Kupiansk areas. The occupiers are using assault groups, equipment, and artillery to destroy the positions of Ukrainian defenders.