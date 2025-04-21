Military on the situation in the Vovchansk direction: Russia returned armored vehicles to its assaults

Russian occupiers have resumed the use of armored vehicles in their assault operations in the Vovchansk direction in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the commander of a reactive artillery battery of the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade, Vadym Yeremenko, on the air of a telethon, according to UNN.

Details

In the Vovchansk direction, the enemy actively uses mechanized assaults, mainly on MT-LBs, which move in large groups in one direction. They are supported by motorcyclists, of whom they have many now, so-called swarms, these are 10-20 motorcyclists each. This tactic has already become typical for them. For some time, the enemy refrained from using armored vehicles, but now we are observing its return to assault operations - Yeremenko said.

According to him, before enemy attacks, there is massive fire support, barrel artillery, Grads, and mortars are working.

In general, the enemy continues the strategy of meat assaults, relying on numbers despite huge losses, but we see this, we are ready for it, the enemy is noticeably suffering losses - Yeremenko said.

He noted that the Russians combine motorcycle groups, infantry, and MT-LBs.

Motorcycles are used for a quick breakthrough of defenses or for delivering assault troops closer to positions. This creates a certain dynamic. But our FPV drones, our crews have all become very adept at destroying all these motorized infantry groups - Yeremenko said.

Supplement

On April 15, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko reported that Russian troops are actively conducting offensive operations in the Kharkiv direction, particularly in the Vovchansk and Kupiansk areas. The occupiers are using assault groups, equipment, and artillery to destroy the positions of Ukrainian defenders.