Military on the situation in the Vovchansk direction: Russia returned armored vehicles to its assaults

Pope Francis has died
07:57 AM • 3838 views

Pope Francis has died

Exclusive
06:59 AM • 9332 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
05:47 AM • 20066 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

03:08 AM • 30519 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 46613 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 31090 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 35316 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 54093 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 74453 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 59060 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

Popular news

"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW

April 20, 11:15 PM • 17603 views

Kremlin's 'Culture' project: 90 thousand books worth 50 million rubles flooded Luhansk region

April 21, 12:01 AM • 5606 views

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

April 21, 01:20 AM • 28057 views

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

April 21, 01:56 AM • 24604 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

02:56 AM • 59171 views
A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

05:47 AM • 20066 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 40307 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 42331 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 74453 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 58811 views
UNN Lite

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 2776 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 70411 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 39982 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 41170 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 41748 views
Military on the situation in the Vovchansk direction: Russia returned armored vehicles to its assaults

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

In the Vovchansk direction, the occupiers resumed the use of armored vehicles, including MT-LBs, in their assaults. According to the military, the enemy is combining mechanized groups with motorcyclists to break through the defense despite significant losses.

Military on the situation in the Vovchansk direction: Russia returned armored vehicles to its assaults

Russian occupiers have resumed the use of armored vehicles in their assault operations in the Vovchansk direction in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the commander of a reactive artillery battery of the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade, Vadym Yeremenko, on the air of a telethon, according to UNN.

Details

In the Vovchansk direction, the enemy actively uses mechanized assaults, mainly on MT-LBs, which move in large groups in one direction. They are supported by motorcyclists, of whom they have many now, so-called swarms, these are 10-20 motorcyclists each. This tactic has already become typical for them. For some time, the enemy refrained from using armored vehicles, but now we are observing its return to assault operations

- Yeremenko said.

According to him, before enemy attacks, there is massive fire support, barrel artillery, Grads, and mortars are working.

In general, the enemy continues the strategy of meat assaults, relying on numbers despite huge losses, but we see this, we are ready for it, the enemy is noticeably suffering losses

- Yeremenko said.

He noted that the Russians combine motorcycle groups, infantry, and MT-LBs.

Motorcycles are used for a quick breakthrough of defenses or for delivering assault troops closer to positions. This creates a certain dynamic. But our FPV drones, our crews have all become very adept at destroying all these motorized infantry groups

- Yeremenko said.

Supplement

On April 15, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko reported that Russian troops are actively conducting offensive operations in the Kharkiv direction, particularly in the Vovchansk and Kupiansk areas. The occupiers are using assault groups, equipment, and artillery to destroy the positions of Ukrainian defenders. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
