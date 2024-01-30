Ukrainian troops destroy 12 units of enemy armor during an assault near Kostiantynivka - General Staff

The Mariinka sector remains the hottest area of the Ukrainian front. Over the last day, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks there. In particular, as a result of only one assault near Kostyantynivka, the occupiers lost 12 units of armored vehicles. This was reported in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front, UNN reports.

In the Mariinsky sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the invaders, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation 14 times. Thus, in the area of Solodke-Kostiantynivka, our defenders repelled an enemy assault during which the enemy used 12 units of armored vehicles. As a result of the battle, 2 tanks, 6 MT-LBs and 1 armored personnel carrier were destroyed. Having received a worthy rebuff, the occupiers suffered significant losses and retreated. - reported the General Staff.

Details

In total, the Russians attacked 78 times during the day. In addition, the enemy launched 5 missile and 63 air strikes, fired 39 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

It is noted that the enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and shells both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

In the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled four attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six attacks near Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchyivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 20 attacks near Avdiivka and another 9 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the occupants unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Kherson sector , the occupants do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, 13 unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of our troops were made during the day.

Optional

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile troops struck at 1 area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 1 ammunition depot, 5 artillery pieces and 1 enemy radar station.

