Ukrainian troops destroy 12 units of enemy armor during an assault near Kostiantynivka - General Staff

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ukrainian troops destroy 12 units of enemy armor during an assault near Kostiantynivka - General Staff

Ukrainian troops destroy 12 units of enemy armor during an assault near Kostiantynivka - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Mariinka sector remains the hottest spot in the frontline, where Ukrainian troops repelled 14 enemy attacks over the last day, destroying 12 armored vehicles during one assault near Kostiantynivka.

The Mariinka sector remains the hottest area of the Ukrainian front. Over the last day, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks there. In particular, as a result of only one assault near Kostyantynivka, the occupiers lost 12 units of armored vehicles. This was reported in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front, UNN reports.

In the Mariinsky sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the invaders, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation 14 times. Thus, in the area of Solodke-Kostiantynivka, our defenders repelled an enemy assault during which the enemy used 12 units of armored vehicles. As a result of the battle, 2 tanks, 6 MT-LBs and 1 armored personnel carrier were destroyed. Having received a worthy rebuff, the occupiers suffered significant losses and retreated. 

- reported the General Staff.

Details

In total, the Russians attacked 78 times during the day. In addition, the enemy launched 5 missile and 63 air strikes, fired 39 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

It is noted that the enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and shells both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

In the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled four attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops.

Occupants send at least 6 enemy UAVs to Kharkiv region: civilian infrastructure damaged30.01.24, 23:19 • 52668 views

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six attacks near Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchyivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 20 attacks near Avdiivka and another 9 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the occupants unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops.

Kherson under enemy fire: explosions are heard in the city30.01.24, 20:19 • 26188 views

In the Kherson sector  , the occupants do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, 13 unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of our troops were made during the day.

Optional

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile troops struck at 1 area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 1 ammunition depot, 5 artillery pieces and 1 enemy radar station.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 8 out of 8 "shaheds" overnight29.01.24, 07:34 • 33536 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
