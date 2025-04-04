In the island zone of Kherson region, Russians have set up a training center for FPV drone operators and use civilians, including children, for training, hunting them.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation with drones. The massive strike hit Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.
European military are planning options for deploying a contingent to Ukraine, including positioning along the Dnipro River. The strength of the forces could range from 10,000 to 30,000 troops.
From March 28 to August 1, traffic on the Southern Bridge from the left bank to the right bank will be partially restricted. The restrictions are related to the repair of the right-bank overpass.
On the Sobache Gyrylo Bay in Kyiv's Obolon district, a dog saw a swan, ran out onto the thin ice and fell into the water. Rescuers successfully rescued the animal and handed it over to its grateful owner.
The KCMA is considering changing the mode of public transport during an air alert due to a transport collapse. A working group has been set up to develop new algorithms for passengers and drivers.
The wreckage of a downed drone crashed into a water body in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, with no fire or casualties. A video of the drone floating in the Dnipro is circulating on social media.
Almost the entire island zone of the Dnipro River in Kherson region is under the fire control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Every day, the occupiers make 5-7 attempts to land on the islands, including Kozatsky Island, but without success.
The invaders rotate and train attack aircraft in the Gulyai-pole and Orekhovsky directions. During the day, the enemy lost 68 soldiers, equipment and made 7 unsuccessful assault attempts at the mouth of the Dnieper.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the invaders carried out 32 attacks in the areas of 5 settlements. In total, 119 military clashes took place during the day, the most active battles in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions.
Two soldiers from the 61st Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation were killed after a drone attack near Belogrudy Island. Partisans report frequent deaths of Russians due to poor training and difficult conditions.
Near the Antonovsky bridge in Kherson, the situation has worsened due to the training of Russians to cross the river in small groups. The Southern Defense Forces report daily clashes, but no large-scale crossing is expected.
Ukrainian defense forces are in control of most of the islands near Kherson. The enemy tries to land and seize a bridgehead on the right bank of the Dnipro every day.
Over the last day, 166 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy carried out 104 air strikes and over 4,500 attacks, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in various parts of the frontline.
Occupants are shelling Kryvyi Rih mainly with ballistic missiles from Crimea. After the enemy retreated beyond the Dnipro River, shelling with artillery and MLRS stopped, said the head of the Kryvyi Rih Regional Military Administration.
ATES guerrillas report disobedience of soldiers of the 70th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhya sector. The reasons are extortion by the command, lack of proper equipment and violence against those who refuse to pay.
After drinking alcohol, a 15-year-old boy fell into the Dnipro River and floated downstream. Passersby filmed it, called the police, and pulled him out of the water.
The Dnipro group sends untrained mobilized and conscripts to the Dnipro Islands. According to the ATES movement, this is done to conceal real losses, with many soldiers dying on the way.
An emergency power outage has occurred in Enerhodar due to problems outside the city. The cause of the outage is unknown.
The 123rd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is conducting an internal investigation into the death of the commander of the 186th Battalion, Ihor Hryb. The journalist reported that the commander committed suicide after the battalion retreated from Vuhledar.
The 18th-century Ukrainian boat has arrived at the Royal Docks in London after a 30,000-mile journey. Excursions and cultural events will be held on board for everyone.
The Brovary University of the Third Age has a class schedule, assigns homework, and even expels students for missing lectures without good reason.
The Ministry of Energy has announced the first online auction for the distribution of the green energy support quota. The auction will take place on October 31, 2024, with a maximum price of 9 euro cents per 1 kWh.
There were 226 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The most active attacks took place in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions. Russian aviation conducted 18 strikes in the Kursk region, dropping 27 guided bombs.
Ukrainian forces destroyed a Grad multiple rocket launcher near the village of Radensk in the occupied part of Kherson region. Two-thirds of all assaults recorded by the Ukrainian military take place on the left bank of the Dnipro River.
Ukrainian units successfully repel the next attacks of the enemy on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. Dmytro Likhovy reported on the activation of the enemy and the difficulty of maintaining positions due to the peculiarities of the terrain.
On August 18, from 08:00 to 18:00, traffic on the Dnipro HPP will be restricted due to repair work. The detour will be carried out via the Arch Bridge on Khortytsia Island, New Bridges and the Preobrazhenskyi Bridge.
The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has sued 35 hectares of forest worth UAH 840 million in Obukhiv district. The land belonged to companies associated with a former MP and co-founder of the OPFL.
On the night of August 13, 2024, the aurora borealis was seen over Dnipro and other regions of Ukraine. This rare optical phenomenon occurs in the upper atmosphere under the influence of charged particles.
A spokesman for the Tavria unit reported the movement of Russian troops from the Dnipro region to the Kursk region. This led to the intensification of hostilities on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the reasons for which are still being investigated.