Homework and even expulsion for absenteeism: University for the Elderly resumes its activities in Kyiv region

In 2011, a group of active and enterprising retirees from Brovary decided that it was never too late to change their outlook and created the University of the Third Age, a kind of educational institution where they could not only gain new knowledge that would be useful in modern life, but also get important advice and make new friends. Due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, classes at the university had to be suspended. Later, a full-scale Russian invasion prevented their resumption. But the urge for something new and interesting cannot be contained, so the university has reopened enrollment and announced a new academic year, the grand opening of which was attended by UNN journalists .

In 2011, we created an initiative group that founded our university as a non-governmental organization. At first, we had six faculties in different areas. Over time, we changed something, added something new. First and foremost, we focused on the needs of our people - the new knowledge in what fields people want to get. We try to conduct classes not in the form of lectures, but in the form of a dialog with useful information. For example, we invited lawyers, notaries, and attorneys to our law classes, not teachers. And people received practical information from them on various situations they may face in life. Every year, an average of 120 people attended our classes. Many of them, having studied for a year, signed up for the second and third year - said Nina Alekseeva, one of the co-founders of the Brovary University of the Third Age.

This year, 72 people have enrolled in the institution. The enrollment has already been completed. There are also internally displaced persons among the students. About 30 people had previously attended classes at the university and were happy to enroll again.

The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, personally congratulated the honorable "students" on the start of the new academic year at the university of the third level.

I am sincerely glad that Brovary University of the Third Age has resumed its work after a several-year break. I am very pleased that at your venerable age you remain active and strive for something new, and despite your considerable life experience, you want to acquire new knowledge. In this you are an example for our children and our youth. We, as the city authorities, will always help you and facilitate your activities. After all, you also fulfill an important social function, when elderly people are not left alone, but are in a circle of their friends - said the mayor of Brovary.

This academic year, the university will have faculties of computer science, psychology, history of Ukraine, arts and crafts, and the basics of faith. A teacher of Ukrainian language and literature is being sought. The "students" will also continue to practice Nordic walking. It is planned that table tennis classes will start soon.

Everyone who enrolls in the university chooses the areas of study they intend to attend. At the same time, there are clear and even strict rules. The schedule of classes has already been formed: on Monday - history of Ukraine, arts and crafts and Nordic walking, on Tuesday and Friday - psychology, on Wednesday - computer science and basics of faith, on Thursday - computer science.

Each lesson lasts 1-1.5 hours. Students will be given homework and will be held accountable to their teachers. And for four unexcused absences from classes, students will be expelled from the Brovary University of the Third Age.

People are already looking forward to the start of classes. And the university's co-founders and some of the "eternal students" fondly recall how a few years ago they not only acquired new and interesting knowledge but also organized various concerts, theme nights, and went on various excursions. A boat trip on the Dnipro River, which was once organized on the occasion of the graduation party, was particularly unforgettable.

The current students of the Brovary University of the Third Age believe deep down that this academic year will end with the same walk for them.