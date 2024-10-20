Occupants mostly shell Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles - RPA
Occupants are shelling Kryvyi Rih mainly with ballistic missiles from Crimea. After the enemy retreated beyond the Dnipro River, shelling with artillery and MLRS stopped, said the head of the Kryvyi Rih Regional Military Administration.
The Russians are mostly shelling Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, very rarely with “shaheds.” However, after the Ukrainian Armed Forces drove the enemy back to the left side of the Dnipro, the artillery and MLRS attacks stopped.
Yevhen Sytnychenko, the head of the Kryvyi Rih District Administration, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .
Mostly only ballistics. It is very rare that our territory is shelled by the “Shahed”. After our armed forces drove the enemy back to the left side of the Dnipro, we have no attacks with cannon artillery or MLRS, only ballistic missiles. Mostly ballistic missiles come from Crimea. If radars show that ballistics are coming from Crimea, it is most likely headed for Kryvyi Rih. This is the trend
As a result of hostile attacks in Kryvyi Rih , 17 people were injured, 14 of whom needed medical care. Currently, 8 victims are in the hospital, all with moderate injuries.