Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
In Kyiv, a teenager fell into the Dnipro River after drinking alcohol. He was pulled out and handed over to doctors

In Kyiv, a teenager fell into the Dnipro River after drinking alcohol. He was pulled out and handed over to doctors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17046 views

After drinking alcohol, a 15-year-old boy fell into the Dnipro River and floated downstream. Passersby filmed it, called the police, and pulled him out of the water.

In Kyiv, a 15-year-old boy fell into the water on the Dnipro embankment after drinking alcohol and floated downstream. This was filmed by passers-by, who also called the police. They managed to pull the boy out of the water and handed him over to the paramedics. This was reported by Dmytro Hryshchenko, head of the Kyiv police communications department, to UNN.

Details

On Naberezhne Highway in Kyiv, two 15-year-old boys were drinking alcohol, after which one of them fell into the water. This was seen by passersby who filmed it. The footage shows the boy lying motionless in the water on his back and being gradually carried away by the current.

Passers-by also called the patrol police. The police told us that the applicant and other concerned citizens pulled the boy out of the water. The patrol policemen who arrived at the scene handed the young man over to paramedics. His friend, who showed signs of intoxication, was also hospitalized.

The parents were notified of the incident, and the juvenile prevention officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident

- Gryshchenko said.

Recall

In July, a 20-year-old man fell into the river due to a broken cable on a rappelling attraction across the Dnipro. After several hours of searching, his body was found at a depth of 9 meters, 30 meters from the shore.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
dnieperDnieper
kyivKyiv

