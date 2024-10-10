In Kyiv, a teenager fell into the Dnipro River after drinking alcohol. He was pulled out and handed over to doctors

In Kyiv, a 15-year-old boy fell into the water on the Dnipro embankment after drinking alcohol and floated downstream. This was filmed by passers-by, who also called the police. They managed to pull the boy out of the water and handed him over to the paramedics. This was reported by Dmytro Hryshchenko, head of the Kyiv police communications department, to UNN.

Details

On Naberezhne Highway in Kyiv, two 15-year-old boys were drinking alcohol, after which one of them fell into the water. This was seen by passersby who filmed it. The footage shows the boy lying motionless in the water on his back and being gradually carried away by the current.

Passers-by also called the patrol police. The police told us that the applicant and other concerned citizens pulled the boy out of the water. The patrol policemen who arrived at the scene handed the young man over to paramedics. His friend, who showed signs of intoxication, was also hospitalized.

The parents were notified of the incident, and the juvenile prevention officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident - Gryshchenko said.

Recall

In July, a 20-year-old man fell into the river due to a broken cable on a rappelling attraction across the Dnipro. After several hours of searching, his body was found at a depth of 9 meters, 30 meters from the shore.

He wanted to make a joke: National Police detains teenager who detonated airsoft grenade in a Kyiv yard