He wanted to make a joke: National Police detains teenager who detonated airsoft grenade in a Kyiv yard

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117266 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119689 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195053 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151781 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151870 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142535 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196628 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112382 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185537 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105056 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 86652 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

February 28, 11:39 PM • 82816 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 58831 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 66037 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 42658 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195053 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196628 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185537 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212383 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200582 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149045 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148351 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152490 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143449 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159880 views
He wanted to make a joke: National Police detains teenager who detonated airsoft grenade in a Kyiv yard

He wanted to make a joke: National Police detains teenager who detonated airsoft grenade in a Kyiv yard

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21475 views

A 16-year-old boy detonated a stun grenade at a sports ground in Kyiv's Solomyansky district. The police detained the teenager, who explained his act as a joke and to scare the audience.

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 16-year-old boy who had detonated  a airsoft grenade in one of the capital's courtyards the day before. This was reported by the National Police of Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement received information about the explosion at the stadium in Solomyansky district at about 19:30 yesterday.

Arriving at the scene, the police found out that a stun grenade had gone off. Fortunately, there were no injuries, and a 17-year-old boy with an acute stress reaction turned to the doctors.

The police conducted priority search operations, interviewed witnesses and found out that a 16-year-old teenager who lives nearby was involved in the offense

- law enforcement officials said. 

The police conducted priority search operations, interviewed witnesses, and found that a 16-year-old teenager living nearby was involved in the offense.

As it turned out, the young man, being on a sports ground among a large crowd of children, detonated a simulated munition he had purchased a month ago and threw it to the ground, causing it to explode.

The young man explained his actions by saying that he wanted to make a joke and scare the audience.

Law enforcement officers are currently talking to the boy and his parents. A criminal proceeding was initiated under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. The sanction of the article provides for up to five years of imprisonment

- the National Police summarized. 

Recall

On the evening of September 10, a stadium in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv exploded with airsoft grenade. The 17-year-old teenager was treated for an acute stress reaction, and no other injuries were reported.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising