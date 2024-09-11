He wanted to make a joke: National Police detains teenager who detonated airsoft grenade in a Kyiv yard

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 16-year-old boy who had detonated a airsoft grenade in one of the capital's courtyards the day before. This was reported by the National Police of Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement received information about the explosion at the stadium in Solomyansky district at about 19:30 yesterday.

Arriving at the scene, the police found out that a stun grenade had gone off. Fortunately, there were no injuries, and a 17-year-old boy with an acute stress reaction turned to the doctors.

The police conducted priority search operations, interviewed witnesses and found out that a 16-year-old teenager who lives nearby was involved in the offense - law enforcement officials said.

The police conducted priority search operations, interviewed witnesses, and found that a 16-year-old teenager living nearby was involved in the offense.

As it turned out, the young man, being on a sports ground among a large crowd of children, detonated a simulated munition he had purchased a month ago and threw it to the ground, causing it to explode.

The young man explained his actions by saying that he wanted to make a joke and scare the audience.

Law enforcement officers are currently talking to the boy and his parents. A criminal proceeding was initiated under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. The sanction of the article provides for up to five years of imprisonment - the National Police summarized.

Recall

On the evening of September 10, a stadium in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv exploded with airsoft grenade. The 17-year-old teenager was treated for an acute stress reaction, and no other injuries were reported.