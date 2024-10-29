The vast majority of islands near Kherson are under the control of the Defense Forces
Ukrainian defense forces are in control of most of the islands near Kherson. The enemy tries to land and seize a bridgehead on the right bank of the Dnipro every day.
The vast majority of islands in the Kherson area are under the control of the Defense Forces. However, the enemy does not abandon its attempts to seize a bridgehead on the right bank of the Dnipro River. This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.
When asked what the situation is and who is in charge of fire control over the islands near Kherson, Voloshyn replied: "And fire control... Some of them have the Defense Forces on them. The vast majority of these islands are under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces."
According to him, the enemy does not give up attempts to take control of these islands.
"The enemy conducts assault operations every day, even tries to land, to force, conducts investigative and search operations to identify weaknesses in our defense, firepower and to prepare footholds, to build conditions for forcing operations, assault operations," Voloshyn said.
He also said that the Russians are not giving up their attempts to seize a bridgehead on the right bank of the Dnipro.
"The enemy does not give up attempts to possibly seize a bridgehead on the right bank and threaten the settlements of Kherson region from there," Voloshyn said.
Earlier, Voloshin reported that Russians are trying to seize the islands of Veliky, Belogrudy, and Kozatsky.
This is an island part of the combat line, located opposite Kherson.
