About 200 thousand occupants are opposing the Defense Forces in the south - Voloshyn
Kyiv • UNN
In southern Ukraine, the enemy has about 200,000 troops, but has not created offensive groups. The enemy is forming small infantry groups of up to 10 people and assembling armored vehicles for assault operations.
In the south, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are facing about 200 thousand occupants. These are the forces that are trying to conduct hostilities from the south. However, the enemy has not created offensive groups. This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.
"In general, in the south, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are facing about 200,000 people - these are the forces that are trying to conduct hostilities from the south. As for each direction, the enemy distributes its forces according to where it is increasing its efforts and where it is holding the line. He distributes these forces on each segment of the combat line in accordance with his plans," said Voloshyn.
He noted that the enemy has not created any offensive groups so far.
"As of now, the enemy has not created any offensive groups to conduct offensive actions, but in several sections of the combat line it is creating small infantry groups of up to 10 people for assault operations. In some areas, the enemy is also assembling armored vehicles to support the actions of these assault groups," Voloshyn said.
In addition, he told where the Russians will intensify their assault operations by using armored vehicles.
"As for Levadne. The enemy will intensify its assault operations by using armored vehicles and possible tanks," Voloshyn said.
Addendum
Voloshyn reportedthat there was virtually no advance in the southern direction, although a few days ago the enemy managed to penetrate a short distance to the depth of the stronghold near the village of Levadne. Defense forces are conducting stabilization operations there.