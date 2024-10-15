Part of the Russian military refuses to perform combat missions in Zaporizhzhia - “ATESH”
ATES guerrillas report disobedience of soldiers of the 70th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhya sector. The reasons are extortion by the command, lack of proper equipment and violence against those who refuse to pay.
In the Zaporizhzhya sector, the Russian military often refuse to fulfill their combat missions. This was reported by the partisans of the underground movement “ATESH”, UNN reports.
In particular, one of the “ATESH” agents from the 70th motorized rifle regiment, which is fighting in the Zaporizhzhia direction, reports frequent cases of disobedience to superiors by soldiers and sergeants of the unit.
It is noted that the Russian command of the regiment charges money from the rank-and-file soldiers and does not provide them with proper weapons and equipment.
In addition, soldiers are forced to buy construction materials to equip their positions at their own expense, despite the fact that this is not the case in neighboring units.
ATES explains that everything indicates that the commanders of this unit are stealing money allocated for the purchase of materials.
The amount of extortion reaches 100 thousand rubles per month. Soldiers who refuse to transfer money are subjected to constant violence and abuse. The low morale of Russian soldiers is seriously affecting their combat effectiveness. Our agent reports a number of cases where the soldiers of the regiment refused to perform their combat missions
Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATES underground movement found out that the Russian Federation's Dnipro military grouping [3] had started sending untrained mobilized [4] and conscripts to the Dnipro Islands [5] in an attempt to hide their losses.