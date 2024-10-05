Emergency power outage in occupied Enerhodar

An emergency power outage has occurred in occupied Enerhodar, UNN reports with reference to the Astra Telegram channel.

"Dear residents of Enerhodar! An emergency power outage has occurred in Enerhodar due to malfunctions outside the city," the Russian administration of the seized city said in a statement.

It is not known what caused the outage.

Enerhodar is located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, not far from Zaporizhzhia NPP. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity, with six power units of one gigawatt each.