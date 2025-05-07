$41.450.15
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive
10:29 AM • 17974 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 25684 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 27828 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 29765 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
07:07 AM • 33764 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 36838 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 41306 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 83529 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 123830 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 85811 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23032 views

World leaders call on India and Pakistan for peace after missile strikes and downed aircraft. The US, NATO, the UN and China have expressed concern about the escalation.

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

World leaders reacted to the escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan on Wednesday, May 7. This is reported by UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump called India's military operation against Pakistan a "disgrace." According to CNN, the head of the White House learned about it in the Oval Office. Trump also expressed hope that this conflict will end.

I think people knew something was going to happen, given the previous events, they've been fighting for a long time.

– said the US President.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on both sides to cease hostilities and move to peaceful negotiations. His words are quoted by The Telegraph: UN Secretary General António Guterres holds a similar point of view.

The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan

– said Rutte.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China also reacted to the escalation of the situation between India and Pakistan. According to The Hindu, official Beijing is very concerned about the situation between countries that border not only each other, but also China.

We call on both sides to act in the interests of peace and stability, exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could further complicate the situation.

– said a representative of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on national television that Paris "understands" India's desire to protect itself from terrorism. At the same time, the diplomat called on both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, reports Al Jazeera.

Context

India and Pakistan have had tense relations since 1947 due to the Kashmir region: both countries consider it their territory. In the second half of the twentieth century, there were three major wars and a number of armed conflicts between India and Pakistan.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

Recently, an attack on tourists took place in the Jammu and Kashmir region, resulting in the death of 26 people. The "Kashmiri Resistance" group claimed responsibility, calling the victims agents.

India and Pakistan have announced a mutual suspension of visas and the deportation of certain categories of citizens from their territories.

Let us remind you

On the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. It is reported that the Indian armed forces have launched Operation Sindur.

Later, the Pakistani authorities reported that 26 civilians were killed and 46 were injured. Islamabad also reported that five Indian planes were shot down. At the same time, India claims that 10 civilians were killed and 48 were injured as a result of Pakistan's actions.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan summoned the Indian Chargé d'Affaires and expressed its protest to him over the hostilities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India responded to Pakistan's actions: they stated that the missile strikes were carried out in order to stop planned terrorist attacks.

The Minister of Defense of Pakistan stated that Islamabad will not escalate the conflict if India stops the military operation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

