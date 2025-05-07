Shortage of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Sports on threats to big sport

Currently, the biggest problem in the development of Ukrainian sports is the risks associated with the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 733 sports infrastructure facilities have been destroyed and damaged. This was reported to UNN journalist by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine in response to a request.

Threat to the development of big sport

The Ministry of Youth and Sports stressed that as of today, the biggest problem in the development of sports, higher achievements in Ukraine is the risks associated with the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine, which resulted in destroyed infrastructure ‒ many sports facilities (stadiums, bases, gyms) were destroyed or damaged.

Thus, leading athletes are forced to train abroad, which complicates preparation and communication. There is also a danger of holding sports events on the territory of Ukraine.

Destruction and weakening of sports infrastructure in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation as of April 28, 2025, 733 sports infrastructure facilities of Ukraine have been destroyed and damaged. It should be noted that this is not the final figure, as some objects cannot be calculated because they are located in the occupied territory or on the front line - informs the Ministry of Sports.

It is reported that the number of regions that suffered destruction of sports infrastructure facilities is 18 (and the city of Kyiv).

The most affected regions (number of affected objects):

Kherson – 187;

Kharkiv – 173;

Luhansk – 105;

Donetsk – 75;

Sumy – 52;

Zaporizhzhia – 40;

Mykolaiv – 23;

Dnipropetrovsk – 25;

Chernihiv – 14;

Kyiv – 14 (of which 12 objects in Kyiv).

What is the situation with training grounds for Ukrainian athletes, children?

The Ministry of Youth and Sports reports that according to the statistical reporting № 2-FC (annual) "Report on Physical Culture and Sports" for 2024, the total number of planar sports facilities (complex and individual) in Ukraine was – 47791, of which:

sports grounds with exercise equipment – 8831;

multi-grounds – 2731;

other sports grounds – 25614.

It is noted that the issue of providing modern sports infrastructure for the training process remains relevant for many sports, especially those that require specialized conditions, equipment or seasonal coverage. The situation depends on a number of factors, including territorial distribution, the condition of existing facilities, the level of funding, as well as the development of certain sports in specific regions.

Improving the quality and accessibility of the training base is one of the priorities of the state policy in the field of physical culture and sports - states the Ministry of Sports.

The number of athletes who did not return to Ukraine

One of the problems in the development of Ukrainian sports is the non-return of athletes to Ukraine.

According to the ministry, as of today the number of Ukrainian athletes and members of sports teams in Olympic and non-Olympic sports who did not return within the terms specified in the permits to the territory of Ukraine after leaving for international sports events since February 24, 2022 is 463 people.

Deficiency of young coaches

The Ministry of Sports notes that the shortage of young coaches with modern approaches to training is indeed an important problem for Ukrainian sports.

It is noted that the most professional coaches work with athletes of national teams of Ukraine, who are selected on a competitive basis. These are coaches who have sufficient experience in training athletes of the highest category. Young specialists are also involved in working with athletes, especially from among athletes who have completed their sports careers. > Anna Murashko: "At the same time, the shortage is too noticeable at the level of children's and youth and reserve sports institutions, especially in such sports as athletics, wrestling, artistic gymnastics, swimming. In team sports, such as volleyball, handball, hockey, for example, entire teams of coaches are needed, not just the head coach", - informs the Ministry of Sports.

Impact on the future development of Ukrainian sports due to the departure of children abroad

According to UNICEF, due to the armed aggression against Ukraine, since February 24, 2022, almost five million Ukrainian children have changed their place of residence, of which more than two million have left for abroad, and others have moved within Ukraine.

Abroad, our sports-talented youth are offered comfortable learning conditions and the opportunity to train at high-quality sports facilities, which puts them before a difficult choice ‒ to stay or return to Ukraine. Of course, after the end of martial law, the young generation needs to be returned to Ukraine. The task of the state is to create conditions for their employment and self-realization, as well as to restore the psychological state of those who were constantly in the country - notes the Ministry of Sports.

Initiatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports to improve the situation and development

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine directs all its actions to expand various forms of active involvement of children and youth in systematic sports, the formation of a physically and morally developed personality, the preparation of a sports reserve for the national teams of Ukraine.

"Thus, at the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in 2024, the multi-sport project "Path of Champions" was launched. Its goal is to give a new impetus and draw attention to the preparation of the sports reserve through the format of specialized sports classes, to create conditions for the maximum development of individual abilities of children, to provide more opportunities for their self-realization, to attract as many children and youth as possible to active leisure, their transition to reserve sports and sports of higher achievements, to replenish the main staff of the national teams of Ukraine", - the ministry said.

It is reported that specialized sports classes combine an optimally balanced schedule and mode of the educational process with sports training.

As of April 30, 2025, 29 specialized sports classes are operating in 10 regions in the following sports: basketball, boxing, freestyle wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling, judo, volleyball, swimming, football, sports orienteering, karate, hand-to-hand combat, sambo, kickboxing, checkers, chess - informs the Ministry of Sports.

The project is implemented with the assistance of:

Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine;

territorial bodies of executive power on education and science, physical culture and sports;

National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and its branches;

the best athletes in sports;