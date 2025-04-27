About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

As of April 23, 17 Olympic licenses have been officially confirmed for Ukrainian athletes to participate in the XXV Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. According to forecasts, about 40-45 more Ukrainian athletes will be able to obtain Olympic licenses to participate in the Olympic Games. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the National Olympic Committee in response to a request.

Details

"The qualification process for the XXV Winter Olympic Games, which will be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo from February 6 to 22, 2026, will last until January 18, 2026. As of today, the International Olympic Committee and international sports federations for winter sports have officially confirmed 17 Olympic licenses for Ukrainian athletes," the response to the request reads.

In particular:

biathlon - 10 licenses (5 men, 5 women);

cross-country skiing - 5 licenses (2 men, 3 women);

alpine skiing - 2 licenses (1 man, 1 woman).

At the same time, according to the forecasts of all-Ukrainian sports federations for winter sports, as well as relevant international federations and the International Olympic Committee, it is expected that about 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to obtain Olympic licenses to participate in the XXV Winter Olympic Games Milan-Cortina 2026 - added the NOC.

Let us remind you

