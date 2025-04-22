$41.380.02
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
Ukraine won 13 awards at the European Weightlifting Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2616 views

Ukrainian weightlifters won 1 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze medals at the European Championships. 17 Ukrainian athletes took part in the competition in Chisinau.

Ukraine won 13 awards at the European Weightlifting Championships
Weightlifting Federation of Ukraine @ Facebook

Ukrainian athletes won 13 awards - 1 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze - at the European Weightlifting Championships. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the Olympic team in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details 

"Ukrainian weightlifters won 13 awards at the European Championships," the statement reads.

It is reported that the continental weightlifting championship was held in Chisinau from April 13-21. 333 athletes from 42 European countries, including 17 Ukrainians, took part in the competition. In total, 10 sets of awards were played at the tournament in competitions among men and women. 

Ukrainian Olga Ivzhenko won "gold" and "bronze" at the European Weightlifting Championship14.04.25, 22:22 • 3280 views

Big medals (for the sum of snatch and clean and jerk) were won by: 

  • Olga Ivzhenko (w.c. 55 kg), Svitlana Moskvina (w.c. 64 kg), Anastasia Manievska (w.c. 87 kg), Valentina Kisel (w.c. over 87 kg), Bohdan Hoza (w.c. over 109 kg).

    Small medals (based on the results of the snatch) were won by:

    • Olga Ivzhenko (w.c. 55 kg), Svitlana Moskvina (w.c. 64 kg), Iryna Dombrovska (w.c. 76 kg), Bohdan Hoza (w.c. 109 kg), Valentina Kisel (w.c. over 87 kg).

      Small medals (based on the results of the clean and jerk) were won by:

      • Dmytro Kondratyuk (w.c. 81 kg), Khrystyna Borodina (w.c. over 87 kg), Vladyslav Prylypko (w.c. over 109 kg).

        Let's remind 

        Earlier, UNN wrote that at the European Championship in Luxembourg, the Ukrainian national team in sports acrobatics won 13 medals. Among the awards won are three gold, three silver and seven bronze.

        Alina Volianska

        Alina Volianska

        Sports
        Ukraine
