Ukrainian Olga Ivzhenko won "gold" and "bronze" at the European Weightlifting Championship

Ukrainian weightlifters have opened the scoring for awards at the European Championships, which started in Chisinau (Moldova). This is reported by UNN with reference to a report from the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that Olga Ivzhenko in the weight category up to 55 kg won "gold" in the snatch (93 kg), took 5th place in the clean and jerk (108 kg) and won "bronze" in the total of the biathlon (201 kg).

Congratulations on the start and we continue to support our team! The continental championship will last until April 21 - the message says.

Let's add that "gold" in the sum of two exercises went to the Frenchwoman Garance Rigaud (205 kg), "silver" - to the representative of Armenia Alexandra Grigoryan (202 kg).

Recall

