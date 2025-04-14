Ukrainian Olga Ivzhenko won "gold" and "bronze" at the European Weightlifting Championship

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3636 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 21493 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17578 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22603 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31682 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65645 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61254 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34167 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59716 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107081 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45936 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48011 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53428 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24799 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 8116 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 21493 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 54500 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 65645 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 61254 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 168044 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25556 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21586 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23187 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 25055 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27669 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Ukrainian Olga Ivzhenko won "gold" and "bronze" at the European Weightlifting Championship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2708 views

Ukrainian weightlifter Olga Ivzhenko won gold in the snatch (93 kg) and bronze in the biathlon total (201 kg) at the European Championship in Chisinau. The competition will last until April 21.

Ukrainian Olga Ivzhenko won "gold" and "bronze" at the European Weightlifting Championship

Ukrainian weightlifters have opened the scoring for awards at the European Championships, which started in Chisinau (Moldova). This is reported by UNN with reference to a report from the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that Olga Ivzhenko in the weight category up to 55 kg won "gold" in the snatch (93 kg), took 5th place in the clean and jerk (108 kg) and won "bronze" in the total of the biathlon (201 kg).

Congratulations on the start and we continue to support our team! The continental championship will last until April 21

- the message says.

Let's add that "gold" in the sum of two exercises went to the Frenchwoman Garance Rigaud (205 kg), "silver" - to the representative of Armenia Alexandra Grigoryan (202 kg).

Recall

Ukrainian synchronized swimmers Daria Moshinska and Anastasia Shmonina won "silver" medals at the II stage of the World Cup in Egypt. During the award ceremony, they refused to shake hands with the Russians.

Ukrainian juniors won three medals at the sports walking championship12.04.25, 23:11 • 3782 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09