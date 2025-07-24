Georgian President again offered pardon to opposition leaders

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili has once again offered convicted opposition leaders to apply for a pardon and participate in the municipal elections in October. They had previously rejected this offer, UNN reports, citing "News of Georgia."

Details

According to media reports, this refers to politicians sentenced to 7 and 8 months of imprisonment for refusing to answer questions from the investigative commission of the Georgian parliament.

"Since we are waiting for local elections and political parties that are determined to fully participate in the elections, it is the duty of all responsible institutions to create proper conditions for holding such... I exercise my constitutional right and offer them (opposition members in conclusion) to take advantage of this opportunity and prove to their voters, prove to their voters, prove to their voters that there are no obstacles in the election process," Kavelashvili said on Rustavi-2 TV.

He did not comment in any way on the fact that the ruling party plans to ban the activities of the main opposition parties, including those whose leaders are currently in prison, through the Constitutional Court after these elections.

