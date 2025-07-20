Georgia will not be able to join the EU until "fair elections" are held in the country - European Parliament

The European Parliament has stated that Georgia will not be able to join the European Union until the government changes its authoritarian course. The path to membership is suspended until "fair elections" are held. This is reported by UNN with reference to the agency's post on the social network X (Twitter).

The European Parliament supports the Georgian people. The Parliament does not recognize the current government of Georgia and states that its path to the EU is effectively suspended until fair elections are held. - the post says.

It should be recalled that eight opposition parties in Georgia refused to participate in the municipal elections scheduled for October. The parties believe that their participation would only create "an appearance of legitimacy for the authorities" for "Georgian Dream."

