Kallas on the adoption of the law on foreign donors in Georgia: undermines the status of a candidate for the EU

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, stated that the adoption in Georgia of a law obliging foreign donors to coordinate the allocation of grants to non-governmental organizations with the authorities undermines Georgia's EU candidate status and fundamental democratic principles, reports UNN.

Today, Georgia passed a law that further narrows the space for civil society. Passed in haste and without consultation, it complements recent repressive legislation. These steps undermine Georgia's EU candidate status and fundamental democratic principles - Kallas wrote in X.

Context

The Georgian news agency Interpressnews reported that the Georgian Parliament adopted amendments to the law "On Political Associations of Citizens" at a plenary session on Wednesday.

Thus, to issue a foreign grant, it will be necessary to obtain the consent of the government or an authorized person determined by the government - obtaining a grant without the consent of its issuance by the government is prohibited and will entail liability.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau will monitor the issuance and receipt of foreign grants. Receiving a prohibited grant will result in a fine of twice the amount of the specified grant, which will be imposed on the recipient.

The bill also establishes a number of exceptions - in particular, the procedure for mandatory government consent does not apply to the issuance of grants by an international sports association, federation and committee, to obtaining secondary and higher education outside Georgia and individual scholarships.

The author and initiator of the package of legislative amendments adopted in an accelerated manner is the Georgian Dream faction.

Germany suspends hundreds of millions of euros in funding for Georgia

Addition

On November 28, 2024, after the controversial parliamentary elections, the government was approved in Georgia, and that same evening Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the freezing of negotiations on the country's accession to the EU.

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili stated that the "Georgian Dream" government decided to freeze negotiations on joining the EU because it did not want to comply with Brussels' demands.