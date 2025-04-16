Kallas on the adoption of the law on foreign donors in Georgia: undermines the status of a candidate for the EU

$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15769 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61466 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163279 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83971 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113775 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89531 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141352 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123505 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 38999 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62921 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43010 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163279 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154594 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141352 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123505 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97981 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41197 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41504 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41961 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43726 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Kallas on the adoption of the law on foreign donors in Georgia: undermines the status of a candidate for the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7640 views

The head of EU diplomacy stated that the Georgian law on aligning grants with the authorities undermines the status of a candidate for the EU. It obliges the coordination of foreign donations for non-governmental organizations.

Kallas on the adoption of the law on foreign donors in Georgia: undermines the status of a candidate for the EU

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, stated that the adoption in Georgia of a law obliging foreign donors to coordinate the allocation of grants to non-governmental organizations with the authorities undermines Georgia's EU candidate status and fundamental democratic principles, reports UNN.

Today, Georgia passed a law that further narrows the space for civil society. Passed in haste and without consultation, it complements recent repressive legislation. These steps undermine Georgia's EU candidate status and fundamental democratic principles 

- Kallas wrote in X.

Context

The Georgian news agency Interpressnews reported that the Georgian Parliament adopted amendments to the law "On Political Associations of Citizens" at a plenary session on Wednesday.

Thus, to issue a foreign grant, it will be necessary to obtain the consent of the government or an authorized person determined by the government - obtaining a grant without the consent of its issuance by the government is prohibited and will entail liability.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau will monitor the issuance and receipt of foreign grants. Receiving a prohibited grant will result in a fine of twice the amount of the specified grant, which will be imposed on the recipient.

The bill also establishes a number of exceptions - in particular, the procedure for mandatory government consent does not apply to the issuance of grants by an international sports association, federation and committee, to obtaining secondary and higher education outside Georgia and individual scholarships.

The author and initiator of the package of legislative amendments adopted in an accelerated manner is the Georgian Dream faction.

Germany suspends hundreds of millions of euros in funding for Georgia30.12.24, 22:00 • 26267 views

Addition

On November 28, 2024, after the controversial parliamentary elections, the government was approved in Georgia, and that same evening Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the freezing of negotiations on the country's accession to the EU.

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili stated that the "Georgian Dream" government decided to freeze negotiations on joining the EU because it did not want to comply with Brussels' demands. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
Irakli Kobakhidze
European Union
Brussels
Germany
Georgia
