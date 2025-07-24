Legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan dies: the legend was 71 24 July 2025

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
03:34 PM • 9024 views
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 74238 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 53600 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 100579 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 72833 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 79087 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 98205 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 68567 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 50804 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 74461 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
1.5m/s
45%
748mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones and 4 missiles after talks in Istanbul - ZelenskyyJuly 24, 07:40 AM • 26153 views
Chinese drone engines supplied to Russia disguised as "cooling units" - ReutersJuly 24, 07:59 AM • 10750 views
Ministry of Energy: enemy massively attacked TPPJuly 24, 08:03 AM • 73252 views
Provided information on only a portion of abducted Ukrainian children: Yermak commented on Russian statementsJuly 24, 11:07 AM • 18790 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still ahead04:23 PM • 13423 views
Publications
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still ahead04:23 PM • 13520 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 74238 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 117568 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 172847 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 254542 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ihor Terekhov
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Estonia
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 184358 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 302505 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 386247 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 390276 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 378816 views
Actual
Diia (service)
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Facebook
TikTok
Su-34

Legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan dies: the legend was 71 24 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

Legendary wrestler and pop culture star Hulk Hogan died in the USA at the age of 71. He was hospitalized after a heart attack, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan dies: the legend was 71

In the USA, Hulk Hogan, a legendary wrestler and pop culture star, passed away at the age of 71. He was hospitalized after a heart attack, but was pronounced dead at the hospital. Hogan was one of the main symbols of WWE, a star of the 1980s and 90s, as well as an actor, showman, and the face of an entire generation of fans, according to UNN with reference to TMZ.

Legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan dies at 71 

- TMZ Sports reports.

According to the publication, "early Thursday morning, medics were dispatched to the home of the WWE icon in Clearwater, Florida... operators stated it was for a 'cardiac arrest.'"

Hogan was carried out on a stretcher and placed into an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police told us that officials responded to the call at 9:51 AM... and Hogan was given medical attention by Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel before being transported to a nearby hospital. 

- the publication additionally reported.

A press conference is also scheduled for today, where state police will provide additional information.

Addition

Just a few weeks ago, Hulk Hogan's wife, Sky, denied rumors about his critical condition, emphasizing that the legendary wrestler's heart was "working at full capacity" and he was gradually recovering after surgery. Last month, there were also reports that Hogan was on his deathbed, but at the time, his relatives explained that his condition was a result of complications after neck surgery he underwent in May.

Star's career

Hulk Hogan fundamentally changed the perception of professional wrestling. Before his appearance, wrestling was entertainment for a narrow circle of fans. But thanks to his theatrical manner, charisma, and spectacular performances, the show turned into a pop culture phenomenon that attracted both children and adults.

Hogan's true rise to popularity began in 1984 when he defeated the Iron Sheik and won the world heavyweight championship title. That's when the phenomenon of "Hulkamania" emerged – a wave of adoration that swept across America and far beyond its borders. Hogan's signature features – the yellow bandana, mustache, and hyperactive fighting style – became the calling card of an entire generation, and fans imitated his style for years.

But in 1996, he radically changed his image, leading the New World Order (nWo) faction under the pseudonym "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan. This storyline twist gave a new impetus to the entire wrestling movement, making it even more popular.

Hogan's career included many epoch-making matches – in particular, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania X8 in 2002, with Andre the Giant at WM3, as well as fierce confrontations with the Ultimate Warrior and Randy "Macho Man" Savage.

In 2005, his name was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, in 2015, he was expelled from it due to a scandal caused by racist remarks made in a secretly recorded intimate video. When the Gawker website published an excerpt, Hogan sued – and won. In 2020, he was re-inducted into the Hall of Fame, this time as a member of the legendary nWo faction.

In 2024, Hogan became a star of the Republican National Convention, once again attracting attention with his vibrant theatrical image.

His body endured colossal strain – dozens of surgeries were the result of years of performances. In a conversation with Harvey Levin during the filming of the show Objectified, Hogan admitted that he had "no original body parts left."

Hogan's project last attracted attention in the spring of 2025, when he launched a new amateur wrestling league, Real American Freestyle. Its first tournament is scheduled to take place on August 30 on the Fox Nation platform.

Film roles

In addition to wrestling, Hogan had a notable career in film: his debut took place in 1982 in the film Rocky III, where he played the iconic character Thunderlips. Later, he appeared in films such as No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, and Mr. Nanny. He also starred in the VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best, in which viewers followed his family – his wife Linda, son Nick, and daughter Brooke.

Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died22.07.25, 21:15 • 85560 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Republican Party (United States)
United States
Florida
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9