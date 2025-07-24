Legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan dies: the legend was 71 24 July 2025

In the USA, Hulk Hogan, a legendary wrestler and pop culture star, passed away at the age of 71. He was hospitalized after a heart attack, but was pronounced dead at the hospital. Hogan was one of the main symbols of WWE, a star of the 1980s and 90s, as well as an actor, showman, and the face of an entire generation of fans, according to UNN with reference to TMZ.

Legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan dies at 71 - TMZ Sports reports.

According to the publication, "early Thursday morning, medics were dispatched to the home of the WWE icon in Clearwater, Florida... operators stated it was for a 'cardiac arrest.'"

Hogan was carried out on a stretcher and placed into an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police told us that officials responded to the call at 9:51 AM... and Hogan was given medical attention by Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel before being transported to a nearby hospital. - the publication additionally reported.

A press conference is also scheduled for today, where state police will provide additional information.

Addition

Just a few weeks ago, Hulk Hogan's wife, Sky, denied rumors about his critical condition, emphasizing that the legendary wrestler's heart was "working at full capacity" and he was gradually recovering after surgery. Last month, there were also reports that Hogan was on his deathbed, but at the time, his relatives explained that his condition was a result of complications after neck surgery he underwent in May.

Star's career

Hulk Hogan fundamentally changed the perception of professional wrestling. Before his appearance, wrestling was entertainment for a narrow circle of fans. But thanks to his theatrical manner, charisma, and spectacular performances, the show turned into a pop culture phenomenon that attracted both children and adults.

Hogan's true rise to popularity began in 1984 when he defeated the Iron Sheik and won the world heavyweight championship title. That's when the phenomenon of "Hulkamania" emerged – a wave of adoration that swept across America and far beyond its borders. Hogan's signature features – the yellow bandana, mustache, and hyperactive fighting style – became the calling card of an entire generation, and fans imitated his style for years.

But in 1996, he radically changed his image, leading the New World Order (nWo) faction under the pseudonym "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan. This storyline twist gave a new impetus to the entire wrestling movement, making it even more popular.

Hogan's career included many epoch-making matches – in particular, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania X8 in 2002, with Andre the Giant at WM3, as well as fierce confrontations with the Ultimate Warrior and Randy "Macho Man" Savage.

In 2005, his name was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, in 2015, he was expelled from it due to a scandal caused by racist remarks made in a secretly recorded intimate video. When the Gawker website published an excerpt, Hogan sued – and won. In 2020, he was re-inducted into the Hall of Fame, this time as a member of the legendary nWo faction.

In 2024, Hogan became a star of the Republican National Convention, once again attracting attention with his vibrant theatrical image.

His body endured colossal strain – dozens of surgeries were the result of years of performances. In a conversation with Harvey Levin during the filming of the show Objectified, Hogan admitted that he had "no original body parts left."

Hogan's project last attracted attention in the spring of 2025, when he launched a new amateur wrestling league, Real American Freestyle. Its first tournament is scheduled to take place on August 30 on the Fox Nation platform.

Film roles

In addition to wrestling, Hogan had a notable career in film: his debut took place in 1982 in the film Rocky III, where he played the iconic character Thunderlips. Later, he appeared in films such as No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, and Mr. Nanny. He also starred in the VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best, in which viewers followed his family – his wife Linda, son Nick, and daughter Brooke.

Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died