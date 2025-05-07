$41.600.11
Catholic world waits for white smoke to appear: conclave begins in Vatican today

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

Today in the Vatican, voting for the new Pope begins in the Sistine Chapel. The end of the voting will be signaled by smoke from the chapel's chimney.

Catholic world waits for white smoke to appear: conclave begins in Vatican today

Today, May 7, at about 10 am Kyiv time, voting will begin in the Sistine Chapel to elect a new Pope. The smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney will indicate the end of the vote.

This is reported by UNN with reference to VaticanNews.

During the briefing, Matteo Bruni, Director of the Vatican Press Office, announced the approximate order during the conclave. According to him, Holy Mass will be celebrated this morning, and after lunch, at 16:45 (Kyiv time), the cardinals will go from the "House of St. Martha" to the Apostolic Palace, where the solemn entrance to the Sistine Chapel and the beginning of the Conclave will take place.

Starting from Thursday, May 8, the order will be as follows:

  • 8:45 - transfer/relocation from the "House of St. Martha";
    • 9:15 - Holy Mass and Matins in the Pauline Chapel;
      • 10:15 - time and start of voting in the Sistine Chapel (smoke may appear: after 11:30 and after 13:00);
        • 13:30 - return to the "House of St. Martha" for lunch;
          • 16:45 - return to the Apostolic Palace;
            • 17:30 - start of voting in the Sistine Chapel (smoke may appear: after 18:30 and after 20:00);
              • Evening in the Sistine Chapel;
                • 20:30 - return to the "House of St. Martha".

                  Four votes will be held every day, and the ballots will be burned twice, after the second and fourth votes, except when the election of the new Pope takes place during the first or third vote. Therefore, according to the publication, the appearance of smoke at 11:30 and 18:30 (Kyiv time) should be expected in the event of a positive voting result, at 13:00 and 20:00 (Kyiv time) - in any case.

                  Earlier, UNN wrote that on Wednesday, May 7, 133 cardinals of the Catholic Church will enter the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican to elect a successor to Pope Francis, who died on April 21 on Easter Monday.

                  On the first day of the conclave (which falls on Wednesday, May 7 - ed.), there will be one vote in the afternoon. Starting from the second day of the conclave, there will be four votes: two in the morning and two in the afternoon.

                  Of course, in addition to the votes themselves, there will also be liturgies and prayers. The election of the Pope will be signaled by white smoke from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, as well as a bell from St. Peter's Basilica. The conclave will take place in strict secrecy behind closed doors until the new Pope comes out on the balcony in front of the waiting crowd and greets the faithful. 

                  Alona Utkina

                  Alona Utkina

                  News of the World
                  Pope Francis
                  Vatican City
