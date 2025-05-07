$41.450.15
Publications
Exclusives
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17849 views

Electronics are hardly produced in Ukraine, and imports are mainly carried out through "gray" schemes, in particular for dual-purpose goods for drones, which complicates control and increases risks.

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

The "gray" electronics market in Ukraine is formed mainly due to imports, in particular smartphones, laptops, household appliances, as well as dual-use goods for the production of drones. This was announced by economic expert Oleh Pendzyn in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Details

According to the expert, in recent years, no full-fledged studies have been conducted in Ukraine regarding the scale of the gray electronics market, and all available data and research are based on materials from 2020-2021.

At the same time, according to the economist, household electronics are practically not produced in Ukraine, and all of it is imported. Various types and models of equipment are imported, both premium and budget, but there are many questions about the official nature of these receipts.

Everything is being brought in, but in reality the question is different - the question is how does it enter the territory of Ukraine?

- Pendzyn emphasized.

"Gray" iPhone: Why small chains sell Apple equipment cheaper15.04.25, 13:42 • 100885 views

The expert added that the situation is complicated by the fact that due to the war in Ukraine, a new large segment has emerged - electronics used for assembling drones and in military equipment, but it is difficult to exhaustively differentiate goods by segment in the general analysis.

At the moment, this huge wave that goes to import to Ukraine is mixed. That is, there are things that go under the article of the needs of the military-industrial complex, and what is really there is extremely difficult to say

- noted Pendzyn.

In conclusion, the expert noted that the illegal market is indeed overcrowded, and in this context, not only the range of goods being imported is important, but also the schemes used to import them. He emphasized that the key task is to develop effective mechanisms to counter such schemes, so that the state does not lose tax revenues.

Let us remind you

According to estimates by the American Chamber of Commerce, losses to the state budget from the functioning of the shadow market of only certain models of smartphones amount to UAH 5.5 billion. According to Chamber experts, one of the large sellers has more than 100 stores throughout Ukraine, which operate through a network of hundreds of fictitious sole proprietors.

The European Business Association and its Household Appliances Committee insisted on the need to take urgent measures to combat the illegal import of household appliances and electronics in Ukraine.

Let's add

It is interesting that the origin of the term "gray equipment" means goods of legal origin that are imported into the country outside official channels − without paying taxes, duties or certification. The name comes from the concept of "gray market" (English grey market), which describes the intermediate zone between the legal ("white") and illegal ("black") market. Such goods often cost less, but carry risks for consumers − in particular, the lack of warranty service and service support.

UNN also reported on the leak of internal descriptions of "gray" schemes for the supply of Apple equipment in one of the small networks. Equipment is purchased through intermediaries in Southeast Asian countries - mostly new or refurbished devices. It is imported into Ukraine by minibuses with forged customs declarations, where cheap accessories are indicated instead of expensive gadgets. Experts suggest the existence of a "green corridor" at customs. In the future, the equipment is sold through a wide network of stores, formally registered for hundreds of sole proprietors, which allows to minimize taxes and avoid liability.

At the same time, recently the State Tax Service of Ukraine revealed schemes of evading VAT payment for more than UAH 286 million in the "Yabko" and Yabluka networks. The head of the department, Ruslan Kravchenko, said that during the inspections, tax officials revealed mass facts of trade without the use of RRO/PRRO and the absence of documents on the origin of the equipment. At the same time, the State Tax Service also transferred to law enforcement agencies the facts of artificial division of sales by the above-mentioned networks: legal entities involved up to 300 related sole proprietors on a simplified system. Tax officials identified 170 entrepreneurs involved in these manipulations. Their total revenue is UAH 1.72 billion.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergenciesPublications
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
United States Chamber of Commerce
Ukraine
Apple Inc.
