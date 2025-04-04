United States Chamber of Commerce

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5710 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13481 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55233 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 197372 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114059 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376383 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300998 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212358 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243453 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254737 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+14°
1m/s
44%
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117691 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 197363 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 376375 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247423 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300991 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10241 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34696 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63068 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49135 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119471 views
Exclusive

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

On March 1, 2025, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 168, which introduces restrictions on markups on medicines and a ban on marketing agreements, came into force in Ukraine. Experts predict shortages and rising prices.

Economy • April 3, 03:18 PM • 243453 views

Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko shared the results of the fight against shadow markets

Ruslan Kravchenko reported on the State Tax Service's measures to de-shadow markets. Since the beginning of the year, inspections have been carried out and fines worth millions of hryvnias have been imposed in the fields of electronics, tobacco and food.

Society • March 24, 05:35 PM • 12285 views

The situation is quite ambiguous: how new pharmaceutical market rules can affect the availability of medicines

Starting March 1, Ukraine will introduce new rules for regulating drug prices, including limiting the markup to 8%. Experts warn of possible closure of pharmacies and reduction of the range of medicines.

Economy • February 18, 01:11 PM • 28462 views

New regulatory changes may restrict access to medicines in Ukraine - American Chamber of Commerce

New regulatory changes may restrict access to medicines in Ukraine - American Chamber of Commerce.

Politics • February 17, 10:46 AM • 24084 views

So that the tax authority is not automatically perceived as an enemy: Kravchenko discussed changes in the work of the State Tax Service with business associations

Ruslan Kravchenko held the first large-scale meeting with 23 business associations since the beginning of the war. They discussed the blocking of tax invoices, court decisions and the creation of a “white business club”.

Economy • February 6, 06:18 PM • 30066 views

Regulation of drug prices requires a balanced approach - Head of Farmukraine

Tetyana Kotlyar, Head of the All-Ukrainian Pharmaceutical Union “Farmukraina”, advocated a systematic approach to regulating drug prices, taking into account all stages of price formation. She explained the role of retro bonuses and urged not to ban them completely.

Economy • January 28, 11:59 AM • 28080 views

The American Chamber of Commerce called for a balanced approach to the regulation of the pharmaceutical market

A representative of the American Chamber of Commerce commented on the Ministry of Health's proposals for changes in the regulation of the pharmaceutical market. He described the specifics of drug regulation in the EU and called for a balanced approach in Ukraine.

Economy • January 27, 02:07 PM • 29095 views

The Ministry of Finance continued the dialogue with business regarding tax increases: details

The Ministry of Finance is continuing its dialog with business on tax changes to fill the budget. Proposals for an advance payment of the corporate income tax and other measures to secure additional UAH 500 billion for defense are being discussed.

Economy • August 6, 03:36 PM • 38871 views