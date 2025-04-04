United States Chamber of Commerce

On March 1, 2025, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 168, which introduces restrictions on markups on medicines and a ban on
marketing agreements, came into force in Ukraine. Experts predict shortages and rising prices.
Ruslan Kravchenko reported on the State Tax Service's measures to de-shadow markets. Since the beginning of the year, inspections
have been carried out and fines worth millions of hryvnias have been imposed in the fields of electronics, tobacco and food.
Starting March 1, Ukraine will introduce new rules for regulating drug prices, including limiting the markup to 8%. Experts warn
of possible closure of pharmacies and reduction of the range of medicines.
New regulatory changes may restrict access to medicines in Ukraine - American Chamber of Commerce.
Ruslan Kravchenko held the first large-scale meeting with 23 business associations since the beginning of the war. They discussed
the blocking of tax invoices, court decisions and the creation of a “white business club”.
Tetyana Kotlyar, Head of the All-Ukrainian Pharmaceutical Union “Farmukraina”, advocated a systematic approach to regulating drug
prices, taking into account all stages of price formation. She explained the role of retro bonuses and urged not to ban them
completely.
A representative of the American Chamber of Commerce commented on the Ministry of Health's proposals for changes in the regulation
of the pharmaceutical market. He described the specifics of drug regulation in the EU and called for a balanced approach in
Ukraine.
The Ministry of Finance is continuing its dialog with business on tax changes to fill the budget. Proposals for an advance payment
of the corporate income tax and other measures to secure additional UAH 500 billion for defense are being discussed.