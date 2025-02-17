New regulatory changes may restrict access to medicines in Ukraine - American Chamber of Commerce.

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 10561 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52845 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76769 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106716 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77771 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118056 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101197 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113081 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116721 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153744 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90760 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58397 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 26631 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87890 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 48152 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106712 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118051 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153742 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144352 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176663 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 48152 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87890 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134410 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136318 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164544 views
Actual
New regulatory changes may restrict access to medicines in Ukraine - American Chamber of Commerce

New regulatory changes may restrict access to medicines in Ukraine - American Chamber of Commerce

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23923 views

New regulatory changes may restrict access to medicines in Ukraine - American Chamber of Commerce.

The law No. 11493 on the regulation of the pharmaceutical market adopted by the Verkhovna Rada restricts competition and access to medicines, reduces the investment attractiveness of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical sector and creates risks to the stability of the health care system. This is the warning of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, UNN reports.

The member companies of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine welcome the initiatives aimed at ensuring the affordability of medicines for the population. At the same time, companies believethat the adopted changes will have the following negative consequences:

  • Undermining the transparency and predictability of regulatory policy, which contradicts international standards and creates significant risks for the sustainable functioning of the pharmaceutical market.
    • Violation of the legislative procedure, as the amendments do not correspond to the subject matter of the original draft law, which is a gross violation of the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
      • Negative impact on competition and the possibility of uninterrupted supply of medicines from international manufacturers to Ukraine, which may lead to artificial restrictions on access to medicines necessary for the treatment of patients.
        • Decrease in investment attractiveness of Ukraine in the pharmaceutical sector due to unpredictable regulatory changes, which may lead to a reduction in tax revenues and a decrease in the range of available medicines.
          • Increased risks to the stability of the healthcare system due to the lack of proper assessment of the consequences of the proposed changes and their impact on the availability of medicines for patients.

            In this regard, the Chamber recommends that in case of changes in the pharmaceutical market regulation, a transition period of at least one year should be introduced to allow the pharmaceutical market to adapt to the new requirements. This will help avoid potential disruptions in the supply of medicines and negative impact on patients.

            The American Chamber of Commerce calls for an open dialog between the government, business and the expert community. The companies emphasize that only joint work will help find balanced solutions to regulate the pharmaceutical market and protect the interests of patients.

            Recall

            The Verkhovna Rada passed in the second reading the draft law No. 11493 on the regulation of the pharmaceutical market. In particular, one of the provisions is the establishment of a margin limit of 8% for distributors and representative offices of foreign pharmaceutical companies.

            The European Business Association urged the President of Ukraine to veto the draft law passed by the parliament due to concerns that the innovations could negatively affect the health of patients.

            Add

            Health Minister Viktor Lyashko has not ruled out a possible reduction in the range of medicines in pharmacies after the law comes into force, which could affect the availability of medicines for Ukrainians.

            Lilia Podolyak

            Lilia Podolyak

            PoliticsHealth
            united-states-chamber-of-commerceUnited States Chamber of Commerce
            verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
            ukraineUkraine

            Contact us about advertising