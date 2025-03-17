HUR interception: russia reports losses among Kadyrovites after AFU attack in Bryansk region
Kyiv
Ukrainian soldiers launched a missile strike on the location of russian soldiers in the Bryansk region. Many Kadyrovites were among the victims, with fatalities and serious injuries.
Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a missile strike on the base of Russian troops in the Bryansk region. The consequences of the attack are evidenced by an intercepted conversation of the Russians. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.
According to the woman who was talking about the event, many Kadyrovites were among the victims. Some died under the rubble, and those who survived suffered serious injuries.
Six wounded were brought, two in serious condition, with great blood loss. The Bryansk resuscitation arrived
The woman also reported that the strike occurred when the military was resting, so most of them were without body armor and protection.
Rocket, imagine, and they were still resting. Only one guy was wearing a bulletproof vest. Chechens, mostly, are so young in general. The oldest is probably 41 years old
The Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted the first losses on the military from the DPRK, who are fighting in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. At the time of the attack on them, the Koreans opened "friendly fire" on the "Kadyrovites".
