Russia reported the destruction of 126 drones overnight: explosions were reported in Volgograd near the "Lukoil" refinery
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the downing of 126 UAVs over the regions. In Volgograd, explosions and a fire are reported near a Gazprom gas station and a Lukoil oil refinery.
Details
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that over the past night its air defense "destroyed and intercepted" 126 unmanned aerial vehicles: 64 UAVs – over the territory of the Volgograd region, 38 – over the territory of the Voronezh region, 14 – over the territory of the Belgorod region, seven – over the territory of the Bryansk region, two – over the territory of the Rostov region, one – over the territory of the Kursk region.
Explosions were heard in Volgograd on the night of March 15, and a fire broke out, as evidenced by eyewitness footage. Local residents reported a UAV attack.
The ASTRA Telegram channel geolocated the fire footage - the footage shows that the fire was recorded in a field near a Gazprom gas station. Local residents report that reeds caught fire in the field. The Sarepta railway station is nearby.
The attack could have been aimed at the Lukoil refinery, which is located a few kilometers from the fire, ASTRA writes.
The Governor of the Volgograd Region stated that "Most of the UAVs were intercepted and neutralized. As a result of the fall of debris, a local fire broke out in the reeds in the Krasnoarmeysky district, which was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties or damage to facilities".