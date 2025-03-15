A series of explosions occurred in Russia: UAVs attacked a local oil refinery, and the "Carpet" plan was introduced at airports
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were recorded in Volgograd and other regions of Russia at night, probably from drones. In Volgograd, UAV fragments fell near the oil refinery, and the "Carpet" plan was introduced at airports.
A series of explosions were recorded in Russia at night, probably caused by drone attacks. This is reported by Russian media, reports UNN.
Details
In Volgograd, eyewitnesses report that loud sounds were heard in the Soviet district of the city, as well as in the Kotluban settlement.
According to preliminary information, fragments of one of the unmanned aerial vehicles fell near an oil refinery, which caused a fire. In connection with the incident, the "Carpet" plan, which is used in case of a threat to air traffic, has been introduced at the local airport.
Alarming reports are also coming from other regions. A drone attack alert has also been announced in the Voronezh region. In addition, similar security measures have been introduced at the Saratov airport.
Official services have not yet released detailed comments on the scale of the attack and possible consequences.
Recall
Recently, the Moscow region was attacked by unknown drones. Remains of anti-aircraft missiles were found in residential areas. Russia has lost many radars and launchers, but even this does not save Moscow.
