An explosion occurred in a residential building in moscow after a drone attack, airports are closed
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in a residential building in moscow after a drone attack. Several russian airports temporarily suspended operations due to the threat of drone attacks.
Details
An explosion thundered in a residential building in the troitsky administrative district of moscow. The incident occurred in ther rosinter-2 cottage village, where a drone flew into a two-story building with an attic.
According to the ministry of defense, russian air defense systems were able to destroy four drones heading to the capital. Emergency services are working at the crash site, clarifying the extent of the destruction and the possible presence of victims.
Due to the threat of attacks, several airports have temporarily suspended operations. rosaviatsia confirmed that vnukovo in the moscow region and the airport in kaluga have suspended the reception and dispatch of flights. Previously, similar measures were taken by the airport in sochi.
