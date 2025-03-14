An oil refinery is on fire in russian tuapse after a drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out at the refinery in tuapse at night after a UAV attack. Explosions were heard in the area of the plant, firefighters are extinguishing the fire in the tank.
Explosions rang out in russia. This was reported by russian media, reports UNN.
Details
A fire broke out in tuapse at a local oil refinery at night after an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles.
Explosions were heard in the area of the refinery, after which a siren went off.
Fire services are already on the scene, actively extinguishing the fire that broke out in the plant's reservoir.
According to unofficial information, the attack led to the ignition of one of the facilities on the territory of the enterprise.
At the moment, the situation in the city is stable, no more explosions are heard. Official bodies have not yet provided comments on the details of the incident.
