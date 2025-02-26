More than 40 explosions: DIU drones attack seaport and oil refinery in Tuapse in Russia

On the night of February 26, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, together with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, struck at the Tuapse Oil Refinery in Tuapse, in the Krasnodar region of Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to a source.

Details

According to intelligence sources, the attack resulted in at least 40 explosions, a fire, and damage to oil refining equipment.

"The authorities of the terrorist state have recognized the attack on Tuapse, while local residents are posting photos and videos of the aftermath of the attack and reporting an attack on the local seaport," the source said.

The source emphasizes that the complex of affected facilities plays an important role in providing military logistics for the occupying Russian army. The oil terminal in Tuapse is one of the largest in Russia, and the port of Tuapse is one of the key Russian cargo ports in the Black Sea, which is also a logistics hub connected to the railway network, allowing the transportation of goods from the central and southern regions of Russia.

Detailed information on the results of the lesion is being clarified.

Recall

The head of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratiev, reported that on the night of February 26, drones allegedly attacked the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, in particular, explosions were heard in Tuapse and Anapa.

Head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko commented on the information about the attack on the seaport in the Krasnodar region. The port is one of Russia's largest cargo ports on the Black Sea and a strategic facility for the country's energy and military logistics.