Trump was hit in the face with a microphone
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump was hit with a microphone by a journalist during a press conference. The US President commented on the incident, suggesting that the video would go viral.
US President Donald Trump, while talking to media representatives, was hit by a microphone from one of them on Friday, March 14, TMZ reports, according to UNN.
Details
On Friday afternoon, the US President was talking to media representatives at Joint Base Andrews when a microphone boom hit his face and shoulder. Trump raised his eyebrows and then ignored a question about the situation in Gaza, instead focusing on the moment with the microphone.
The US President said that the media representative who made this blunder is going to make a huge story.
"Something tells us that this clip will go viral," Trump said.
