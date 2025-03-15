Zelenskyy: there are areas along the eastern border where the Russian army is accumulating forces, which indicates a desire to strike at Sumy region
Zelenskyy announced the concentration of Russian troops near the eastern border of Ukraine, indicating a possible preparation for a strike on the Sumy region. He called on partners to understand Putin's plans.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are directions along the eastern border of Ukraine where the Russian army is accumulating forces, pointing out that "this indicates a desire to strike our Sumy region," writes UNN.
Details
"We see directions along our eastern border of Ukraine where the Russian army is accumulating forces. This indicates a desire to strike our Sumy region. We understand this and will resist. I would like all partners to understand what Putin is planning, what he is preparing for, and what he will ignore. The accumulation of Russian forces indicates that Moscow intends to ignore diplomacy in the future. Russia's dragging out of the war is obvious. We are ready to provide partners with all real information about the situation at the front, in the Kursk region, and along the border," President Zelenskyy said on social media.
Addition
Spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko reported that Russian invaders are trying to enter the territory of Sumy region with small assault groups.
Earlier, Demchenko noted that it is not correct to say that Russian invaders have broken through the border in the Sumy region. The enemy is trying to push the Defense Forces out of the Kursk region, conducting dozens of assault actions on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.
