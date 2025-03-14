In the Sumy region, enemy DRGs enter almost the entire length of the line of contact - head of the RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Due to intense shelling and the activation of DRGs, mandatory evacuation has been announced in the Sumy region from 8 settlements of the Yunakiv and Myropil communities.
The intensity of enemy sabotage groups and the intensity of actions of aviation weapons - KABs, FPV drones - have increased on the border of Sumy region. The civilian population can only be protected from these enemy actions by evacuating residents of the border area. This was stated by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, in a video address distributed by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook on March 13, writes UNN.
Regarding the enemy's sabotage groups that enter - they enter practically along the entire length of the line of contact, starting from the Shostka district and ending with the settlements of the Okhtyrka district. That is, their actions have intensified. I warned that such actions would be intensified in the near future
According to him, during the meeting of the Defense Council of Sumy region on March 13, a decision was made to conduct a mandatory evacuation of the population from 8 settlements of the Yunakiv and Myropil communities of Sumy district. Due to the aggravation of the operational situation in the region, constant fire damage from the Russian Federation and in order to preserve the lives of the civilian population of the region.
"According to operational data from our military, the situation on the border today is tense, but under control. Units of the Russian army have not crossed the border and have not captured any settlement in the Sumy region," Artyukh said.
The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration called on residents of Sumy region not to trust enemy IPSOs and to use official sources of information.
