Russian troops have not established themselves in the Sumy region - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Sumy OVA reported the absence of Russian troops in the region and the elimination of all attempts by sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate.
Currently, there are no Russian troops left in the Sumy region. All attempts by sabotage and reconnaissance groups trying to infiltrate from the Kursk region are being eliminated by Ukrainian forces. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, during a telethon, writes UNN.
At this time, there are no Russian military units in any populated area. The few isolated cases and the sabotage and reconnaissance assault groups attempting to enter the Sumy region from the Kursk region are being destroyed by the appropriate means of destruction from our units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and security forces.
Recall
As reported by the Sumy RMA, during the night and morning of March 10, the Russians carried out 23 shellings of border territories and populated areas of the Sumy region. 39 explosions were recorded. The communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Velykopysaryvka, Putyvl, and Esman were shelled.
In addition, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone , injuring a 52-year-old driver.