Starmer at meeting on "coalition of the willing" called to keep up pressure on Putin for unconditional ceasefire
Kyiv • UNN
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on world leaders to put pressure on Putin for the sake of peace. He noted Ukraine's readiness for a 30-day ceasefire.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on world leaders to continue to put pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for an unconditional ceasefire, Sky News reports, UNN writes.
Details
A meeting of world leaders to discuss peacekeeping in Ukraine in the format of a "coalition of the willing", convened by Starmer, began today in London, and he made several comments at the beginning of the meeting.
The British Prime Minister told his colleagues that "a lot has happened" in the last week that they need to discuss.
Regarding the negotiations between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia this week, Starmer said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demonstrated that "Ukraine is a party to peace, as he has expressed commitment to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire".
But Putin is "trying to delay," the British Prime Minister said, adding that if the Russian president is "serious about peace, he must stop his barbaric attacks on Ukraine and agree to a ceasefire".
"I feel that sooner or later he will have to sit down at the negotiating table and start a serious discussion," Starmer said.
"But we cannot sit idly by and just wait for it to happen. We must continue to move forward, move forward and prepare for peace - a peace that will be secure and lasting," he said.
This means strengthening Ukraine's own defense, "being ready to defend any agreement through a coalition of the willing" and maintaining "pressure on Putin to come to the table (negotiations)".
The virtual meeting today is expected to discuss how countries can help Ukraine in military and financial terms.
Importantly, they should assess the level of support for the idea of a peacekeeping mission of Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron on a "coalition of the willing", the publication writes.
"If Russia finally sits down at the negotiating table, then we must be ready to monitor the ceasefire to ensure a serious and lasting peace," Starmer told the leaders.
"If they don't, then we need to strain every sinew to increase economic pressure on Russia to ensure that this war ends," the British Prime Minister said.
About 25 countries are expected to join today's meeting, and European leaders will be joined by leaders from Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
Reminder
Ukraine and the United States held talks in Jeddah on March 11, following which they issued a joint statement, in which "Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for the immediate introduction of a temporary, 30-day ceasefire regime, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that it is accepted and simultaneously implemented by the Russian Federation".
According to the statement, the United States was to inform the Russian Federation that reciprocity on the part of Russia is key to achieving peace.
US President Donald Trump said about productive talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 13.
On that day, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said about his readiness for a truce with Ukraine for 30 days. But, according to him, "there are nuances" regarding this.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a truce with Ukraine for 30 days were predictable, and he is preparing to refuse this proposal, but is afraid to tell US President Donald Trump about it.
Later, Russia said that dictator Vladimir Putin had sent "additional" signals to US President Donald Trump regarding the US-proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.
