European allies are accelerating the creation of a "coalition of the willing" for security guarantees for Ukraine - Heappey
Kyiv • UNN
British Defence Secretary John Healey has said that European countries will "accelerate" work on forming a "coalition of the willing" to provide security guarantees to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.
Details
Healey made the statement after a meeting of the defence ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom, who met on 12 March to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, including the possibility of deploying international forces.
The United Kingdom and France are jointly leading the planning work to advance peace initiatives and create security guarantee mechanisms for Ukraine
According to him, close cooperation has been established between the countries, which will speed up the process of creating a coalition.
We are doing this work together, working closely with partner countries, seeking to create a coalition of the willing among European countries and beyond, and from today we are accelerating this process
He also noted that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold another leaders' summit on Saturday, after which further meetings of senior military officials on Ukraine will take place next week.
Recall
British Prime Minister reported on the readiness of some countries to join the plan to ensure peace in Ukraine. According to Starmer, a peace agreement should include Russia, but not allow it to determine security conditions.
