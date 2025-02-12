UK is ready to allocate more than $5.4 billion to help Ukraine - Gilli

British Defense Secretary John Healey said that his country is ready to provide Ukraine with another 4.5 billion pounds (over $5.4 billion) in aid. Healey said this during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) in Brussels, UNN reports.

Details

Putin believed that he could win this war in three days, but now this war has been going on for three years. 850 thousand Russians have been killed and wounded. At the same time, Russia remains extremely dangerous and is slowly advancing. President Trump and President Zelensky have expressed their desire to achieve peace from a position of strength. That is the commitment we have made in this contact group to provide that strength and power to achieve that peace - Healy said.

He noted that the main task "is to give the brave fighters in Ukraine everything they need to wage this fight and to force Putin to the negotiating table.

"At this very important moment, we have to build up our forces, strengthening Ukraine, putting pressure on Putin, thus ensuring peace. We are doing hard work now and trying to share the burden, and Europe is mobilizing now, increasing its defense spending and providing more support to Ukraine. So, from the UK side, we are ready to provide 4.5 billion pounds to help Ukraine, more than ever before. By the end of March, we will be working directly with our partners Latvia and other Allies. Over the past year, we have delivered more than 10,000 drones. And now we have announced another 150 million pounds for various assets, tanks, artillery assets. And surface-to-air, air-to-air missiles to create a proper package to help Ukraine," added Healy.

According to him, "Ukraine's security will mean the world's security, and this war has never been a matter for just one country.

"China is looking at it, and Iran is looking at it. And also North Korea. They are watching, watching Putin. They are looking at all the weaknesses and they also expect our unity to be fragile," Gili added.

Recall

