Kremlin statements underscore Putin's rejection of a ceasefire proposal - ISW
Kyiv • UNN
The Institute for the Study of War stated that Putin is not considering a ceasefire and will try to delay negotiations. He seeks to position Russia and the United States as equals on the global stage.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is likely to intend to divert attention from any negotiations on a future ceasefire in Ukraine and delay them. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.
"The Kremlin's statements after Putin's meeting with US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff on March 13 underscore Putin's rejection of the US-Ukrainian ceasefire proposal and further unwillingness to engage in good faith negotiations to end the war in Ukraine," the report said.
Analysts note that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin received Witkoff in Moscow on the evening of March 13 and reiterated that Putin "supports Trump's position on a settlement in Ukraine, but there are issues that need to be answered together."
"Peskov's emphasis on a direct conversation between Putin and Trump and Putin's continued refusal to accept the ceasefire proposed by Ukraine and the United States suggests that Putin is likely to intend to divert attention from any negotiations on a future ceasefire in Ukraine and delay them. Putin's recent calls for a direct phone conversation with Trump are just the latest event in Putin's attempts to position Russia and the United States as equals on the global stage," the report said.
Analysts emphasize that recently Russian sources claimed that Putin is seeking to delay negotiations on a possible temporary ceasefire, and Putin's latest public statements are consistent with these insider claims.
In addition, analysts, citing US intelligence, emphasize that Putin is unwilling to end the war in Ukraine and remains committed to conquering Ukraine, which is consistent with ISW's long-term assessment of Putin's goals in Ukraine and unwillingness to negotiate in good faith.
Recall
Classified US intelligence reports question the willingness of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for 30 days. However, according to him, there are certain conditions for this.