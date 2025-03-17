"Voice of America" terminates contracts with employees of the Ukrainian service
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian service of "Voice of America" is terminating cooperation with its employees working under personal contracts. The contracts will be officially terminated on March 31, 2025.
The Ukrainian service of the "Voice of America" is terminating cooperation with employees who worked under personal service contracts (PSC). This was reported on the social network X (Twitter) by journalist Kateryna Lisunova, reports UNN.
Details
On Sunday, March 16, journalist Kateryna Lisunova wrote on her X-account that all employees with this status received an official notification of the termination of their contracts on March 31.
All PSCs, including me at least from the Ukrainian service of VOA, have just received a notification that their personal service contracts will officially end on March 31, 2025 at 23:59
As a reminder, the Trump administration criticized the "Voice of America" for violating standards, evading responsibility, and publishing critical comments by reporters about Trump on social networks.
