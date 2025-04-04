A federal judge has suspended the Trump administration's attempts to liquidate Voice of America. The lawsuit was filed by journalists and trade unions, considering the administration's actions a violation of freedom of speech.
Employees, journalists and unions of "Voice of America" have sued the Trump administration over the closure of US government-funded news agencies. They believe this violates their right to journalistic freedom.
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has sued the Trump administration over attempts to strip the organization of funding. The network may lay off staff if funding is not restored.
The Trump administration is firing employees of Voice of America and other US-funded media. Contractors have been notified of termination of work and access to buildings.
The Ukrainian service of "Voice of America" is terminating cooperation with its employees working under personal contracts. The contracts will be officially terminated on March 31, 2025.
The Czech government is raising the issue in the EU regarding support for broadcasters Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The Czech Foreign Minister emphasizes that the closure of broadcasters would be a loss for democracy.
The Trump administration has criticized Voice of America for violating standards, evading responsibility, and publishing critical comments by reporters about Trump on social media.
President of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Stephen Capus, stated that cutting funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is a gift to Iran, China, and autocratic regimes, which will only strengthen their positions.
The Ukrainian service of "Voice of America" has temporarily suspended its work, and employees have been sent on vacation. The decision was made against the background of reduced funding for US media organizations.
Ukrainian journalist Ostap Yarysh announced the termination of his cooperation with Voice of America, where he had worked since 2019. According to Detector Media, the dismissal occurred after a review by the DOGE Department under the leadership of Elon Musk.
