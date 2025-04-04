Voice of America

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 6544 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 14309 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55681 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198184 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114451 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377114 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301458 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212411 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243489 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254747 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117852 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 118423 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 198170 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 377100 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247759 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301446 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10430 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35302 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63629 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49675 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119994 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Voice of America

Court suspends Trump administration's attempts to liquidate "Voice of America"

A federal judge has suspended the Trump administration's attempts to liquidate Voice of America. The lawsuit was filed by journalists and trade unions, considering the administration's actions a violation of freedom of speech.

News of the World • March 28, 09:14 PM • 16643 views

"Voice of America" employees sue the Trump administration

Employees, journalists and unions of "Voice of America" have sued the Trump administration over the closure of US government-funded news agencies. They believe this violates their right to journalistic freedom.

Politics • March 22, 01:56 AM • 24873 views

Radio Liberty has filed a lawsuit after the Trump administration stopped funding

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has sued the Trump administration over attempts to strip the organization of funding. The network may lay off staff if funding is not restored.

News of the World • March 19, 08:26 AM • 9874 views

Trump administration has begun mass layoffs at Voice of America

The Trump administration is firing employees of Voice of America and other US-funded media. Contractors have been notified of termination of work and access to buildings.

News of the World • March 17, 06:33 AM • 13692 views

"Voice of America" terminates contracts with employees of the Ukrainian service

The Ukrainian service of "Voice of America" is terminating cooperation with its employees working under personal contracts. The contracts will be officially terminated on March 31, 2025.

News of the World • March 17, 01:54 AM • 129214 views

The Czech government is calling on the EU to help Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

The Czech government is raising the issue in the EU regarding support for broadcasters Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The Czech Foreign Minister emphasizes that the closure of broadcasters would be a loss for democracy.

News of the World • March 16, 11:22 PM • 14797 views

White House explains Trump's decision to stop funding Voice of America

The Trump administration has criticized Voice of America for violating standards, evading responsibility, and publishing critical comments by reporters about Trump on social media.

News of the World • March 16, 07:31 AM • 23083 views

President of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty: Cutting funding for the US Agency for Global Media is a gift to America's enemies

President of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Stephen Capus, stated that cutting funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is a gift to Iran, China, and autocratic regimes, which will only strengthen their positions.

Politics • March 16, 03:51 AM • 25169 views

"Voice of America" in Ukrainian suspended broadcasting due to changes in the USA: workers sent on administrative leave

The Ukrainian service of "Voice of America" has temporarily suspended its work, and employees have been sent on vacation. The decision was made against the background of reduced funding for US media organizations.

Politics • March 16, 02:23 AM • 20932 views

The Musk Department fired Ukrainian journalist Yarysh from "Voice of America"

Ukrainian journalist Ostap Yarysh announced the termination of his cooperation with Voice of America, where he had worked since 2019. According to Detector Media, the dismissal occurred after a review by the DOGE Department under the leadership of Elon Musk.

Politics • March 7, 10:41 PM • 100997 views

Number of civilian casualties in Ukraine increased by 16% last year - new ACLED data

In 2024, the number of civilian deaths in Ukraine increased by 16%, and the number of air strikes tripled. Russian attacks affected 24 of Ukraine's 27 regions, with the frontline areas suffering the most.

War • February 21, 08:35 AM • 59037 views

Trump confirms Special Representative Kellogg will soon visit Kyiv

US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg will visit Kyiv on February 20 and attend the Munich Security Conference. Trump announced a conversation with Zelenskiy this week.

War • February 11, 06:57 AM • 30174 views

Ukrainians in Washington protest Russian pastors at prayer breakfast

A protest against the participation of Russian evangelical pastors in the U. S. National Prayer Breakfast was held near the Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC. The activists demanded that people who support Russian aggression be banned from entering.

Politics • February 7, 12:06 AM • 103606 views

Ostap Yarysh: US State Department's decree does not apply to military aid to Ukraine

According to the information, the new US State Department instructions to suspend foreign aid do not apply to military support for Ukraine. The order to temporarily suspend funding will be in effect for 90 days.

War • January 24, 10:07 PM • 76768 views

Pentagon: Trump's executive order to stop international support does not apply to security assistance to Ukraine

The Pentagon has confirmed that Trump's executive order on a 90-day pause in international support does not apply to military assistance to Ukraine. The document only affects development programs, not USAI and PDA contracts.

War • January 23, 06:45 PM • 58594 views

US presidential advisers Sullivan and Volz did not mention the war in Ukraine among the main challenges

During the discussion in Washington, US National Security Advisors Sullivan and Volz identified China as the main challenge for the United States. The war in Ukraine was not included in the list of major threats to national security.

War • January 15, 03:27 PM • 31305 views

Austin arrives in Germany for the last Ramstein under his leadership

U. S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives in Germany for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The latest $500 million military aid package from the Biden administration is expected to be announced.

War • January 8, 07:51 PM • 24958 views

Lavrov: Russia will lift moratorium on deployment of intermediate-range and short-range missiles with nuclear warheads

Lavrov announces the lifting of the moratorium on the deployment of nuclear-tipped missiles. The decision was made in response to US plans to deploy missiles in Germany starting in 2026.

News of the World • December 29, 07:59 PM • 32364 views

Trump has chosen a new head of Voice of America: what is known

Donald Trump has announced his intention to appoint his ally Kari Lake as the head of the Voice of America. The former TV presenter and unsuccessful candidate in the Arizona elections promised to “chronicle America's achievements.

News of the World • December 12, 06:55 AM • 17749 views

Trump wants to appoint a new Secretary of Agriculture: what is known

Donald Trump has nominated Brooke Rollins, President of America First Policy Institute, to be the US Secretary of Agriculture. She will be responsible for protecting American farmers and advising on biofuel tax credits.

News of the World • November 24, 12:00 AM • 43545 views

DPRK may send 100,000 troops to support russia in Ukraine - Bloomberg

According to G20 countries, North Korea can provide russia with up to 100,000 troops for the war in Ukraine. There are already more than 10,000 North Korean troops in the kursk region.

War • November 17, 05:16 PM • 29923 views

Biden and Xi Jinping to meet in Peru: discuss war in Ukraine and involvement of DPRK troops

The US and Chinese presidents will meet on November 16 at the APEC summit in Lima to discuss key issues of cooperation. Topics include military contacts, China's support for Russia, cyberattacks, and human rights.

Politics • November 13, 07:37 PM • 26350 views

Abortion proposals win in 7 US states - media reports

Voters in seven U. S. states supported protecting abortion rights, including Montana. Three states - Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota - rejected a constitutional right to abortion.

News of the World • November 6, 01:01 PM • 20606 views

Ukraine will not be invited to NATO in the near future - US Ambassador to the Alliance

The head of the U. S. mission to NATO said that the partners are not ready to invite Ukraine to join the Alliance in the short term. NATO's position on Ukraine's membership remains unchanged, but the West will continue to support the country.

Politics • October 16, 03:46 PM • 15455 views

About 1.7 million cultural artifacts remain in the occupied territories of Ukraine - Tochytskyi

There are about 1. 7 million cultural artifacts in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. Minister of Culture Tochytskyi announced that he is working with partners to identify and return the stolen property.

Culture • October 9, 12:22 PM • 10874 views

Tochytskyi: United News telethon will continue until the end of the war

The Minister of Culture of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi said that the national telethon “United News” will continue broadcasting as long as the war continues. He emphasized the importance of the marathon for countering Russian propaganda.

War • October 9, 11:50 AM • 11302 views

US intelligence: Russia seeks Trump's victory in US elections, Iran - Harris

U. S. intelligence warns of increased foreign influence on the U.S. election. Russia wants Trump to win, Iran supports Harris, and China is focused on local elections.

News of the World • October 9, 11:33 AM • 12606 views

Artifacts stolen by Russian Federation in Ukraine began to appear on the international black market - Kostin

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has reported that artifacts stolen from Ukrainian museums are appearing on the international black market. The Prosecutor General's Office has set up a special unit to investigate such crimes.

Crimes and emergencies • October 6, 12:30 PM • 17624 views

I don't think Putin can travel safely: Kostin on ICC warrant

Ukraine's Prosecutor General commented on Putin's visit to Mongolia, calling it an attempt to set a precedent for other countries to sign the Rome Statute. Kostin emphasized that international justice continues to work.

Politics • October 5, 03:27 PM • 24208 views

US vice presidential candidates to hold televised debate today - media

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator J. D. Vance will debate as Democratic and Republican vice presidential candidates.

News of the World • October 1, 02:05 PM • 17401 views