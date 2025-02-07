Ukrainian activists protested in Washington against the participation of Russian evangelical pastors in the US National Prayer Breakfast. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

Details

The main reason for the dissatisfaction was that among the invitees were religious figures who publicly support the aggressor's policy and the war against Ukraine.

Despite the unfavorable weather conditions, protesters gathered near the Hilton Hotel, where the event was held, in the morning. They called on the U.S. authorities to prevent people who promote ideas that justify Russian aggression from entering the country and to impose sanctions against them.

Among the guests of the prayer breakfast were representatives of Russian religious organizations with ties to the Kremlin. In particular, Sergei Ryakhovsky, a bishop who holds important positions in Russian religious and governmental structures, and Dmitry Shatrov, a representative of a religious organization in the Northwest Federal District of Russia, were seen at the event.

The Ukrainian community in Washington emphasized that the participation of such individuals in such events is unacceptable, as they support the actions of the Russian authorities aimed at destroying Ukraine. Activists emphasized the importance of international support in the fight against the spread of Kremlin propaganda and called for decisive action against those who justify war crimes.

