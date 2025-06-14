$41.490.02
"Israel is at war": Ambassador to the United States speaks about the consequences of Iranian missile strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1340 views

In Israel, one person died and about 40 were injured as a result of Iranian attacks. According to the Israeli ambassador, Tehran fired about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel.

"Israel is at war": Ambassador to the United States speaks about the consequences of Iranian missile strikes

In Israel, one woman was killed and about 40 people were injured as a result of Iranian strikes. This was stated in a commentary to CNN by the Israeli ambassador to the United States, Yehiel Leiter, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Iran fired a total of about 150 ballistic missiles at the country.

We expect that the Iranians, who have a significant amount of ballistic missiles, somewhere around 2,000, will continue to launch them

- the diplomat noted.

He accused Tehran of targeting civilians.

Israel is at war, but not with the people of Iran. We are at war with the regime. ... According to our analysis, we can get closer to a complete final neutralization of Iran's nuclear infrastructure

- the ambassador added.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces reported a new wave of Iranian missiles heading towards Israel.

Recall

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country. Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. Iran announced the death of 6 nuclear scientists.

The day before, Iran launched about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two shellings. As a result of the attack, 5 people were injured. Several buildings were also damaged.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Tehran
United States
Iran
