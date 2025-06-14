"This is your chance to speak out": Netanyahu addressed the people of Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recorded a video message to the residents of Iran. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Netanyahu, in particular, noted that Israel is fighting not against them, but against the Iranian government.

The regime doesn't know what has hit it and what else will hit it. It has never been so weak. This is your chance to stand up and make a statement - said the head of the Israeli government.

According to him, in the last 24 hours, Israeli soldiers killed senior military commanders and leading nuclear scientists, and also destroyed "the most important uranium enrichment facility of the Islamic regime and a significant part of its arsenal of ballistic missiles."

Let us remind you

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Iran crossed "red lines" by shelling civilians. According to him, Tehran will pay a very high price for attacks on military centers and air bases.

According to estimates by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Iran fired about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two shellings. The IDF's Home Front Command states that civilians can leave bomb shelters after the shelling with Iranian ballistic missiles, but must remain near them until further notice.

