IDF confirms elimination of Iranian army and IRGC commanders

Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM • 25047 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 95213 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 88763 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 53496 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 91214 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 45323 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 63168 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 58385 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 54352 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 62347 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Session guitarist of "Okean Elzy", founder of the band "4AЙКА" Grisha Chaika, has died
A sabotage occurred at the base of the "Georgian Legion", a fighter died
"Nation of Lions": Israeli army confirms attack on Iranian nuclear facilities
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbot
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - media
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 91214 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMA
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestors
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

IDF confirms elimination of Iranian army and IRGC commanders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1400 views

The Israel Defense Forces has confirmed the elimination of the commander of the Iranian army, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the commander of emergencies in Iran. This was the result of Israeli strikes.

IDF confirms elimination of Iranian army and IRGC commanders

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed the elimination of Iranian Army Commander Mohammad Bagheri, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Hossein Salami, and Iranian Emergency Situations Commander, UNN reports.

Details

"Now we can confirm that the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the Commander of Emergency Situations of Iran were eliminated as a result of Israeli strikes throughout Iran, carried out by more than 200 fighter jets," the IDF said in a statement.

Netanyahu: Israel's operation against Iran will last as long as necessary13.06.25, 04:41 • 3458 views

Addition

The media reported that Israel could have eliminated the commander of the Iranian army, Mohammad Bagheri, and high-ranking Iranian nuclear scientists as part of the operation against Iran.

On the night of Friday, June 13, Western media reported that the Israeli Air Force had struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. It was noted that dozens of Israeli aircraft "completed the first stage," which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Joav Gallant
Iran
