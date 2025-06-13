IDF confirms elimination of Iranian army and IRGC commanders

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed the elimination of Iranian Army Commander Mohammad Bagheri, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Hossein Salami, and Iranian Emergency Situations Commander, UNN reports.

Details

"Now we can confirm that the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the Commander of Emergency Situations of Iran were eliminated as a result of Israeli strikes throughout Iran, carried out by more than 200 fighter jets," the IDF said in a statement.

Addition

The media reported that Israel could have eliminated the commander of the Iranian army, Mohammad Bagheri, and high-ranking Iranian nuclear scientists as part of the operation against Iran.

On the night of Friday, June 13, Western media reported that the Israeli Air Force had struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. It was noted that dozens of Israeli aircraft "completed the first stage," which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.