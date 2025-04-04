Joav Gallant

As a result of an Israeli strike on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza, Ismail Barhoum, a Hamas official, was eliminated. Israel claims he was a key terrorist.
The U. S. House of Representatives has approved a bill on sanctions against officials of the International Criminal Court. The document provides for a ban on property transactions and visa revocation for those involved in ICC investigations.
The Lebanese parliament elected army commander Joseph Aoun as president after a 2-year vacuum. The new leader promised to ensure a state monopoly on weapons and develop a strategy to deter Israel.
The Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland announces his readiness to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu under an ICC warrant.
Republican Lindsey Graham announced possible sanctions against US allies who will assist the ICC with the arrest of Netanyahu and Gallant. The threats concern Canada, Britain, Germany, and France.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant. The ICC also rejected Israel's appeal against the situation in Palestine.
Mass protests erupt in Israel after Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Protesters blocked roads in Tel Aviv, about 40 people were arrested.
Protests erupted in Israel after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was dismissed due to a “lack of mutual trust. ” Police detained protesters in Jerusalem and Haifa, and the business community criticized the decision.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has resigned Defense Minister Yoav Galant over disagreements over the conduct of the war. Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz was appointed in his place.
US Secretary of Defense Austin expressed his condolences to Israel over the deaths of soldiers in the Hezbollah attack. He called for a shift from military action to diplomacy to ensure the safety of civilians.
U. S. President Joe Biden will have an important phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel's plans to strike Iran. The US wants to determine the limits of an Israeli retaliatory strike.
Israel's Prime Minister announces the elimination of Hezbollah's leader and his successors. The Minister of Defense confirmed the possible elimination of Hashem Safieddin, who was supposed to replace Nasrallah.
Turkish President Erdogan called on the international community to stop Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, comparing him to Hitler. He proposed to consider coercive measures against Israel at the UN General Assembly.
The United States is building up its military forces in the Middle East as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalates.
A 73-year-old man from Ashkelon is accused of conspiring with Iran to assassinate the prime minister, defense minister, or head of the Shin Bet. The suspect illegally traveled to Iran twice and received money for completing tasks.
A second wave of explosions occurred in Lebanon, this time at Hezbollah radio stations. At least 20 people were killed and more than 450 injured. Israel does not comment on the accusations of involvement in the attacks.
The Israeli Defense Minister announced the beginning of a new phase of the war with the center of gravity shifting to the north. The goal is the safe return of residents of northern towns to their homes.
Israel conducted a reconnaissance operation, blowing up thousands of Hezbollah pagers without informing the United States. The attack killed 9 people and injured 2,750, paralyzing Hezbollah's command and control system.
U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv as part of his Middle East tour. He will hold talks with the Israeli leadership on a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages in Gaza.
Israeli intelligence reports that Iran is preparing a large-scale attack on Israel in the coming days. This could jeopardize the hostage talks in Gaza scheduled for Thursday and the ceasefire agreement.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu plans to dismiss Defense Minister Galant, IDF Chief of Staff Halevi, and Shabak Chairman Barak, according to press reports.
The United States plans to send additional combat aircraft to the Middle East in response to Iran's threats to attack Israel. This is a reaction to possible revenge for the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran, prompting threats of Israeli retaliation. The assassination heightened concerns about the expansion of the Gaza conflict to the Middle East.
The IDF confirms an air strike on Beirut, targeting a Hezbollah commander responsible for attacks on Israel. The Israeli Defense Minister said that Hezbollah “crossed the red line”.
The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed air strikes on Houthi military targets in the port of Al Hudaydah in Yemen. The strike, approved by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, was a response to numerous attacks against Israel.
The war cabinet, created to manage the campaigns against Hamas and Hezbollah, was officially disbanded by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the collapse of the unity government.
Israel is concerned that the International Criminal Court may issue arrest warrants for its top officials on charges related to the war against Hamas in Gaza.
The British Foreign Office does not support the decision of the ICC prosecutor to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that the investigation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict does not fall under the jurisdiction of the ICC, as Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute.
Biden rejected the ICC's accusations against Israel, saying that the Israeli army's actions in Gaza do not constitute genocide, and promised to work with Israel to destroy Hamas.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the decision of the ICC prosecutor to request arrest warrants for himself and others as an outrageous moral outrage of historic proportions that will bring eternal shame to the international court.