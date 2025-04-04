Joav Gallant

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14686 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26356 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63532 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211854 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121523 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390368 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309597 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213540 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244113 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255039 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13683 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12800 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130202 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211834 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390352 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253552 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309586 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2256 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12989 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44114 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71810 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56937 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Joav Gallant

News by theme

A high-ranking Hamas official was eliminated in the Gaza Strip as a result of a hit on a hospital

As a result of an Israeli strike on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza, Ismail Barhoum, a Hamas official, was eliminated. Israel claims he was a key terrorist.

News of the World • March 24, 11:03 AM • 48996 views

US House of Representatives supports sanctions against ICC over Netanyahu arrest warrant

The U. S. House of Representatives has approved a bill on sanctions against officials of the International Criminal Court. The document provides for a ban on property transactions and visa revocation for those involved in ICC investigations.

Politics • January 9, 11:47 PM • 26150 views

Lebanese soldier Joseph Aoun elected as new president of Lebanon

The Lebanese parliament elected army commander Joseph Aoun as president after a 2-year vacuum. The new leader promised to ensure a state monopoly on weapons and develop a strategy to deter Israel.

News of the World • January 9, 05:36 PM • 27035 views

Poland is ready to arrest Netanyahu if he visits the country on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland announces his readiness to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu under an ICC warrant.

News of the World • December 22, 03:47 PM • 30019 views

US Senator Graham threatens countries with sanctions for helping ICC arrest Netanyahu

Republican Lindsey Graham announced possible sanctions against US allies who will assist the ICC with the arrest of Netanyahu and Gallant. The threats concern Canada, Britain, Germany, and France.

News of the World • November 24, 10:31 AM • 22339 views

ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant. The ICC also rejected Israel's appeal against the situation in Palestine.

News of the World • November 21, 12:06 PM • 15971 views

Massive protests in Israel over the decision to dismiss Gallant from the post of defense minister: Prime Minister also called to “resign”

Mass protests erupt in Israel after Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Protesters blocked roads in Tel Aviv, about 40 people were arrested.

News of the World • November 6, 05:16 PM • 24302 views

Protests against dismissal of defense minister begin in Israel

Protests erupted in Israel after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was dismissed due to a “lack of mutual trust. ” Police detained protesters in Jerusalem and Haifa, and the business community criticized the decision.

News of the World • November 6, 12:07 AM • 21507 views

Israel's prime minister has fired the defense minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has resigned Defense Minister Yoav Galant over disagreements over the conduct of the war. Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz was appointed in his place.

News of the World • November 5, 06:29 PM • 18165 views

The US offers Israel de-escalation: Austin talks with Galant

US Secretary of Defense Austin expressed his condolences to Israel over the deaths of soldiers in the Hezbollah attack. He called for a shift from military action to diplomacy to ensure the safety of civilians.

News of the World • October 14, 06:52 AM • 13065 views

Biden, Netanyahu to discuss Israel's plans to respond to Iran on Wednesday - Axios

U. S. President Joe Biden will have an important phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel's plans to strike Iran. The US wants to determine the limits of an Israeli retaliatory strike.

News of the World • October 9, 07:34 AM • 12900 views

Israel has eliminated not only Hezbollah leader Nasrallah, but also his two successors - Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister announces the elimination of Hezbollah's leader and his successors. The Minister of Defense confirmed the possible elimination of Hashem Safieddin, who was supposed to replace Nasrallah.

News of the World • October 8, 04:53 PM • 16129 views

Erdogan calls to stop Netanyahu, comparing him to Hitler

Turkish President Erdogan called on the international community to stop Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, comparing him to Hitler. He proposed to consider coercive measures against Israel at the UN General Assembly.

War • September 24, 04:14 PM • 15823 views

The United States is increasing its military presence in the Middle East

The United States is building up its military forces in the Middle East as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalates.

News of the World • September 20, 01:38 AM • 56699 views

Man arrested in Israel for plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister or Shin Bet chairman - media

A 73-year-old man from Ashkelon is accused of conspiring with Iran to assassinate the prime minister, defense minister, or head of the Shin Bet. The suspect illegally traveled to Iran twice and received money for completing tasks.

News of the World • September 19, 10:29 AM • 13938 views

Second wave of explosions in Lebanon: at least 20 dead and 450 wounded

A second wave of explosions occurred in Lebanon, this time at Hezbollah radio stations. At least 20 people were killed and more than 450 injured. Israel does not comment on the accusations of involvement in the attacks.

News of the World • September 19, 09:42 AM • 16045 views

Israel says 'new phase' of war has begun: shifts focus to northern front

The Israeli Defense Minister announced the beginning of a new phase of the war with the center of gravity shifting to the north. The goal is the safe return of residents of northern towns to their homes.

News of the World • September 18, 05:18 PM • 17970 views

Israel did not notify the US before attacking Hezbollah members' pagers

Israel conducted a reconnaissance operation, blowing up thousands of Hezbollah pagers without informing the United States. The attack killed 9 people and injured 2,750, paralyzing Hezbollah's command and control system.

War • September 17, 07:50 PM • 72895 views

Blinken arrives in Israel for ceasefire talks

U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv as part of his Middle East tour. He will hold talks with the Israeli leadership on a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages in Gaza.

War • August 18, 11:58 PM • 116643 views

New Israeli intelligence suggests that Iran is preparing to attack Israel within days

Israeli intelligence reports that Iran is preparing a large-scale attack on Israel in the coming days. This could jeopardize the hostage talks in Gaza scheduled for Thursday and the ceasefire agreement.

War • August 11, 11:28 PM • 103770 views

Netanyahu plans to dismiss heads of Israeli defense ministries - media

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu plans to dismiss Defense Minister Galant, IDF Chief of Staff Halevi, and Shabak Chairman Barak, according to press reports.

News of the World • August 3, 07:47 AM • 23238 views

US prepares to send additional combat aircraft to the Middle East in response to Iranian threats - media

The United States plans to send additional combat aircraft to the Middle East in response to Iran's threats to attack Israel. This is a reaction to possible revenge for the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

News of the World • August 2, 06:09 PM • 32749 views

Assassination of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran raises fears of Gaza conflict spreading to Middle East - Reuters

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran, prompting threats of Israeli retaliation. The assassination heightened concerns about the expansion of the Gaza conflict to the Middle East.

News of the World • July 31, 03:25 PM • 25707 views

IDF strikes Beirut, targeting Hezbollah commander

The IDF confirms an air strike on Beirut, targeting a Hezbollah commander responsible for attacks on Israel. The Israeli Defense Minister said that Hezbollah “crossed the red line”.

News of the World • July 30, 05:26 PM • 24628 views

Israel confirms strike on Yemen in response to Houthi attacks: what is known

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed air strikes on Houthi military targets in the port of Al Hudaydah in Yemen. The strike, approved by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, was a response to numerous attacks against Israel.

News of the World • July 20, 04:51 PM • 27938 views

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu dismisses the war cabinet

The war cabinet, created to manage the campaigns against Hamas and Hezbollah, was officially disbanded by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the collapse of the unity government.

News of the World • June 17, 09:20 AM • 14693 views

Israel fears ICC arrest warrants for top officials over Gaza war

Israel is concerned that the International Criminal Court may issue arrest warrants for its top officials on charges related to the war against Hamas in Gaza.

News of the World • May 23, 05:50 AM • 17190 views

UK does not support ICC Prosecutor's decision on Netanyahu's arrest warrant

The British Foreign Office does not support the decision of the ICC prosecutor to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that the investigation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict does not fall under the jurisdiction of the ICC, as Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute.

Politics • May 21, 02:59 AM • 23777 views

Biden does not consider Israel's actions in Gaza genocide

Biden rejected the ICC's accusations against Israel, saying that the Israeli army's actions in Gaza do not constitute genocide, and promised to work with Israel to destroy Hamas.

War • May 21, 02:00 AM • 109400 views

Netanyahu calls ICC prosecutor's request for arrest warrant "moral insult"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the decision of the ICC prosecutor to request arrest warrants for himself and others as an outrageous moral outrage of historic proportions that will bring eternal shame to the international court.

Politics • May 20, 08:04 PM • 71001 views